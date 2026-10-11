Choreographer Ganesh Acharya's life story comes to the big screen with 'Dust to Stardust', trailer unveiled

Choreographer Ganesh Acharya has released the trailer of his biographical film, Ganesh: Dust to Stardust. The film tells the story of his journey in the Hindi film industry and is set to release in theatres on December 11.

Written and directed by Acharya, the film looks back at the struggles he faced while building his career. The trailer offers a glimpse into his life, with dance sequences and moments from his journey in the film industry.

Ganesh: Dust to Stardust cast and release date

The film stars Shivanshu Soni, Alok Shaw, Sukanya Kalan and Sakshi Pawaskar. Based on Acharya's life, it follows his journey and the challenges he encountered along the way.

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn also shared the trailer on social media. Akshay, who has worked with Acharya over the years, recalled the choreographer's early days and his first song assignment for one of his films. He also congratulated Acharya on bringing his story to the screen.

What Ganesh Acharya said about the film

Acharya has drawn from his own experiences for the film, which touches on the struggles and sacrifices involved in pursuing a career in cinema. His daughter, Soundarya Acharya, has produced the project.

Soundarya said the film carries a message about staying committed to one's dreams, even when the journey gets difficult.

Who has made Dust to Stardust?

Ganesh: Dust to Stardust is presented by V2S Production & Entertainment. Acharya and Digangana Suryavanshi have worked on the screenplay and dialogues. Junaid Kumar has composed the music and background score, while Sameer Anjaan and Acharya have written the lyrics. Ajay Pandey is the cinematographer, and Rakesh Ram has edited the film.

Ganesh Acharya's career in Bollywood

Acharya began working as a choreographer in the 1990s and went on to choreograph songs for several Hindi films. His work includes Beedi Jalaile from Omkara, Chikni Chameli from Agneepath and Malhari from Bajirao Mastani.

He has won National Film Awards for his choreography in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Apart from choreography, he has directed films such as Swami and Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, and has also acted in films.

His upcoming film, Ganesh: Dust to Stardust, brings his personal journey to the big screen on December 11.

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