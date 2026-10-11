Drishyam 3 is now the biggest film of Ajay Devgn's career, surpasses Singham Again and Tanhaji

Drishyam 3 maintains its strong momentum at the box office. It has been nine days since the film's release, and this Ajay Devgn starrer is performing exceptionally well at the ticket window. Drishyam 3 has also emerged as the biggest film of Ajay Devgn's career. After posting impressive booking numbers, the crime thriller opened with Rs 62 crore on day one, marking Ajay Devgn's biggest opener to date. The film's magic continues into its second weekend.

Having started with Rs 62 crore, it is now nearing the Rs 300 crore mark at the domestic box office. Let us see how the film fared on its second Saturday.

Drishyam 3 box office collection

It has been nine days since the release of Drishyam 3. After a stellar performance in the first week, the film has maintained a strong grip on the box office during the second week as well. On the ninth day, its second Saturday, the crime thriller collected Rs 26.50 crore. With this, the film has achieved a net collection of Rs 286.50 crore and a gross collection of Rs 343.80 crore in India. Regarding its worldwide performance, the film has reached a total of Rs 446.80 crore, driven by a gross collection of Rs 103 crore in overseas markets.

In doing so, it has surpassed the record set by Singham Again, which collected Rs 407 crore worldwide, to become the highest-grossing film of Ajay Devgn's career.

Ajay Devgn’s five highest-grossing films worldwide

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion (2026) - Rs 407 crore Singham Again (2024) - Rs 372.50 crore Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020) - Rs 368.75 crore Drishyam 2 (2022) - Rs 342.31 crore Golmaal Again (2017) - Rs 308.62 crore

Drishyam 3: A powerful opening

Drishyam 3 also had a powerful opening at the box office, earning Rs 62 crore on its first day. It collected Rs 53.50 crore on Saturday, the second day, Rs 61 crore on the third day, Rs 21 crore on the fourth day, Rs 19.50 crore on the fifth day, and Rs 15.50 crore on the sixth day. The film's earnings picked up again as the weekend arrived.

It collected Rs 14.50 crore on Friday, 9 October, and with a collection of Rs 26.50 crore on the ninth day, it has reached a total of Rs 286.50 crore in India. With the festive season underway, the film is aiming to capitalise on the audience's enthusiasm at the box office.

What happens in Drishyam 3?

While the first instalment of the Drishyam franchise saw Vijay Salgaonkar's family land in trouble after a specific incident, with Vijay stepping in to protect them, Drishyam 2 showed him facing dual challenges after saving his family. In Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, yet another challenge enters Vijay's life. This time, he finds himself cornered from three sides. The film shows Vijay and his family trying to keep their past secrets hidden.

The third film carries forward the story of Drishyam 2. In the previous films, he managed to stay one step ahead of the police, but this time, his intellect and strategies are put to a fresh test. Drishyam 3: The Conclusion features Ajay Devgn alongside actors such as Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Prakash Raj, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav in key roles.

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Drishyam 3 Review: Vijay Salgaonkar's final battle is worth watching, but Jaideep Ahlawat as the new cop feels underwritten