Dacoit Trailer Out: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur promise a fiery mix of love, revenge and action | Watch

New Delhi:

The official trailer of Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh's gangster drama, Dacoit: A Love Story, was unveiled on Saturday, April 4, 2026. Directed by Shaneil Deo, the film follows an angry convict seeking revenge against his former girlfriend who betrayed him.

The movie boasts an ensemble cast, including Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla in key roles. Dacoit: A Love Story is scheduled to hit the big screens on Friday, April 10, 2026.

Dacoit trailer is out now

The 2-minute, 23-second trailer opens with a scene where the lead pair, Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh, are seen having a conversation about marriage and family, hinting at a bright future. However, the plot takes an unexpected twist, hinting at a betrayal and sends Adivi Sesh's character behind bars. Watch the official trailer below:

Internet reacts to Dacoit trailer

Sharing the official trailer on Instagram, Mrunal Thakur wrote, "Aa gaye Dacoit! An explosive tale of love, betrayal, and action ALL out ACTION. ALL for LOVE. A Broken Love Story that made People Break Boundaries. #DacoitTrailer out now #Dacoit GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON APRIL 10th. #DacoitOnApril10th."

Social media users quickly reacted to the trailer of Dacoit, expressing their excitement over the film's release. One user commented, "Seems very promising.. waiting for the release." Another added, "Going for sure." One fan commented, "box office comeback loading."

Dacoit: Production details

Notably, this film marks the directorial debut of Shaneil Deo. It is written by Shaneil Deo and co-written by Adivi Sesh. Dacoit: A Love Story is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda under the banners of SS Creations and Suniel Narang Production. It is presented by Annapurna Studios with the music for the film is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo.

Also Read: Toaster trailer out now: Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra's film looks like a fun ride | Watch