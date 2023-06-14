Yash not playing Ravan in Ramayana is absolutely baseless; know the truth

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Yash's fan page upload

Days after it was reported that KGF actor Yash has turned down the role of Ravan in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan, an industry source has informed that the reports are 'baseless'. Being one of the biggest films of Indian cinema, Ramayana is a film that everyone is keenly eyeing on. While the film has been hovering in the buzzing town for many reasons, the makers are keeping all the information close to their hearts and not revealing much to the masses which is constantly rising the excitement of this humungous mythological epic among the audience.

The producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari are working day and night to make this magnum opus come to the big screens in a way that justifies the mega-scale of this extravagant project. Moreover, if the sources are to be believed, all the rumors of Yash not being a part of Ramayana are baseless as of now. As per an internal independent industry source, "The reports of Yash not doing Ramayana are absolutely baseless. Please wait for one of the biggest casting coups to be announced when the Ramayana team officially does it."

With Ramayana, the producer Namit Malhotra is all set to bring the biggest film that Indian cinema has ever seen. The best of Industry professionals, a grand VFX team, the biggest cast, and mega sets are in the formation to build the world of Ramayana that has never been seen on the big screen before. The upcoming mythological film will star Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Alia Bhatt as Sita Maa. The director has reportedly locked his actors for the film and he also has a date in mind for the film to go on floors. The makers will officially announce the cast which is believed to be the biggest casting coup in the history of Indian cinema

Sources say that production on the film is set to begin in the second half of this year and it will go on floors by year-end. “Ramayana is going to be one of the biggest films to come out of India and is backed by one of the prominent visual effect companies of the world. Nitesh Tiwari who is one of the best directors of the country is working full-fledged. The film is assembling one of the biggest casts ever to have come on the Indian screen. The shoot of the film will begin by the end of this year,” says an industry source.

