Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal getting married in Goa? Father David Dhawan opens up

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal getting married in Goa? Father David Dhawan spills beans

A new year has begun with a hope amongst the fans to see their favourite celebrity couples get married and one amongst them is actor Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal. New about their union has been there for the longest time and the recent buzz stated that the couple is all set to get marries in the month of May this year in Goa. This excited the fans who wanted a clarity on if it's really happening or not. Well now, it seems that they have to wait for some time as father David Dhawan has finally opened up about the whole scene and has squashed the reports calling them merely rumors.

In an interview with IWMBuzz, the filmmaker shut down the rumors related to his son and his girlfriend and said, "Not again. How many dates and venues will I hear for my son’s wedding? Every week I am told where and when Varun is getting married. They know it better than me. This latest date and venue are not true at all. You and I have been friends for years. When Varun gets married, I will personally call you up. Don’t believe what you read."

Further the Coolie No. 1 maker said that the actor has no pressure from the side of the family to get married and can do it whenever he is ready. He said, "My wife and I will be happy, whenever it happens."

Previously, a Bollywood Hungama quoted an anonymous producer as saying, "A few Bollywood bigwigs have been informed to keep some dates between the second and third week of May for Varun and Natasha’s wedding free, though those dates too are being a closely guarded secret. But it won’t be a secret wedding like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. For Varun’s wedding, it will be band, baaja and baraat for Bollywood!"

On the work front, Varun is all geared up for the release of his next film Street Dancer 3D which will release on January 24. The film is directed by Remo D’Souza and also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva, Nora Fatehi, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande, and Punit Pathak. Later, he will be seen in Coolie No 1 remake opposite Sara Ali Khan which will release on May 1, 2020.

