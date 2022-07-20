Siddharth dating Aditi Rao Hydari? Viral video of actor warning paps from clicking them sparks speculations

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDDHARTH Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari are rumoured to be in a relationship.

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari garnered a lot of attention with their on-screen romance in Ajay Bhupathi's 2021 directorial Maha Samudram. Now as per the latest media reports they both are currently in a relationship. Social media is buzzing with claims that they are a couple in reality now. Fuel was added to their dating rumours after a video of the duo coming out together from a salon in Mumbai surfaced online. If reports are to be believed then the south actor even disapproved at being clicked with the actress and slammed the paparazzi who were present outside the salon. The couple has been dating for sometime now. There are claims that they both want to keep their relationship under covers.

According to media reports, paparazzi had collected outside the salon where the alleged couple was together and as they stepped out photographers started clicking them. This annoyed Siddharth and he warned the paparazzi to not click them. Reportedly, he said, "Mai bahut decently batha raha hu, mereko ye sab jamta nahi." (I am asking you politely, I am not comfortable with this.) But when the photographers kept clicking, he reportedly added, "I am not from here, take pictures of people from here. I won’t ask nicely the next time around."

This was the first time Siddharth and Aditi were spotted together in public. As per reports, they both are seeing each other from the time they worked together in Maha Samudram. This has left their fans delighted as they always wanted to see the couple together.

On the occasion of Siddharth's birthday in April, Aditi had penned a heartfelt note for him. "Happy birthday my pixie boy. To always chasing dreams and unicorns! Always be magic, mad and full of laughter. Always be you. Thank you for the unending laughter and adventures! You better know how loved you are Mmmmmmmmmmmwah," she had written in the caption.

While Siddharth had called Aditi 'pixie princess' in a birthday post dedicated to her.

It would be exciting to know if they are dating real life. Their fans are eagerly waiting for the couple to make their relationship official. However, there's still no confirmation from their side.

