WHAT! Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma make a wonderful pair? Internet says so

WHAT! Nawazuddin and Neha make a good pair?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, a prominent actor in the Indian film industry, has been a constant topic of discussion in the media due to both his personal and professional lives. Although he is going through a difficult time in his personal life following a tumultuous divorce and custody battle with his estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, he remains focused on his work. Recently, he has been seen in several music videos, including one featuring Neha Sharma and another with Nikki Tamboli. A video of him with Neha Sharma has gone viral, with fans commenting on their chemistry and expressing their approval of the pairing.

The viral video shows the duo posing together with a furry friend, the perfect photobomber. They both looked absolutely stunning as they posed for the shutterbugs. As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, fans jammed the comment section, reacting to it.

While some users praised their chemistry, others urged them to get married. One user wrote, "Shadi krlo ap dono ache lgte Ho sath me." Another user commented, "New bhabhi." A third user commented, "You both should marry."

Earlier, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in a social media post, reacted to the allegations by his wife Aaliyah and said, "This is not an allegation but expressing my emotions." He said, "I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence. The reason I have kept quiet is because all this tamasha will somewhere be read by my small children."

He added, "First of all me and Aaliya do not stay together since several years, we are already divorced but we definitely had an understanding only for our kids.(sic)" He also added, "Does anyone know, why my kids are in India and not attending school for 45 days, wherein the school is sending me letters everyday that it’s been too long an absence. My kids have been made hostage for past 45 days & are missing their schooling in Dubai."

Check out the post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has several movies in the pipeline, like Haddi, Noorani Chehre, Tiku Weds Sheru, and Jogira Sara Ra Ra.

