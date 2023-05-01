When Deepika Padukone faced backlash for selling kurti worn at Jiah Khan's funeral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKAPADUKONE When Deepika Padukone faced backlash for selling kurti

Deepika Padukone's unparalleled success in the entertainment industry has established her as one of the most accomplished actresses of our time. With an enormous fan base, she has reached the pinnacle of her career. Although her personal and professional lives often make headlines, she unexpectedly came under scrutiny in 2021 after a Twitter user pointed out an unusual issue.

In 2021, Deepika Padukone faced intense online criticism for putting up her outfit, which she wore to funerals, for auction. The move was unexpected and caused a stir among the public. According to reports, the proceeds from the sale were supposed to be donated to charity. A Twitter user shared images of Deepika wearing the same clothes at funerals and compared them with the images from the auction website. One of the images was of a short kurti worn by Deepika at Jiah Khan's funeral, which she auctioned for Rs. 8000.

Additionally, Deepika auctioned the outfit that she had worn to the funeral of Priyanka Chopra's father, Ashok Chopra.

A Twitter user called out the actress and wrote, "I am so shocked.. my favourite Deepika Padukone has auctioned her non couture clothes from 2013.. I repeat 2013 that she wore to different funeral events. Low blow."

After her tweet, several people flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Don't justify this by telling me she is doing it for charity.. you cannot be reselling Zara's .. jhoothis...10 15 year old ordinary brand clothes.. Why can't you just give it to needy or your househelp.(sic)"

Another user commented, "The clothes you wear to a funeral are to be discarded or kept only for funerals. Also we don’t wear clothes of people who are not related, hell!! We don’t even wear used clothes within family.(sic)" A third user commented, "You have showed us the reality....this was very much required.(sic)"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika is currently shooting for 'Fighter.' In the film, she will be sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan. She is also working on Project K with Prabhas. She also has 'The Intern' remake with Amitabh Bachchan.

