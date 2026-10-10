Routes to avoid as Delhi Police issues advisory for CJP's Jantar Mantar protest

Delhi has virtually turned into a fortress ahead of the protest by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seeking Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, who is facing heat over the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Metro stations have been shut, internet suspended in Central Delhi, and a massive deployment of police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been placed in capital.

Traffic placement has also been placed in the capital and the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory, asking people to avoid certain routes and help security forces ensure that law and order is maintained. It advised people to keep extra travel time in hand for travelling to railway stations, airport and ISBTs.

It also urged people to avoid all non-essential travel, but underlined that the measures are "dynamic and will be relaxed or regulated based on real-time ground assessment". "Diversions will be enforced starting from 06:00 AM on 10.10.2026 depending upon prevailing situation," the Delhi Traffic Police said on X (formerly Twitter).

Here's a list of routes to avoid in Delhi on Saturday:

Round About Shankar Road-Vande Matram ‘T’ Point towards New Delhi Dhaula Kuan Flyover Round About Jhandewalan Round About Panchkuian Round About Mandi House Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point) Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point) Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg Guru Nanak Chowk Chemsford Road – Outer Circle Connaught Place T-Point Bharion Road- MGM (Ring Road) T-Point Lodhi Road Flyover Round About Neela Gumbad Madarsa T- Point Round About Samrat Hotel Sardar Patel Marg- Panchsheel Marg Crossing Under Bhikaji Kama Place Under Moti Bagh Flyover Ring Road-San Martin Marg T-Point Round About Ashoka Road – Jantar Mantar Road Round About Windsor Palace Tolstoy-Janpath Crossing Round About Rail Bhawan Jai Singh Road – Sansad Marg Crossing Outer Circle Connaught Place -Barakhamba Road T-Point Round About Gol Dak Khana Round About Patel Chowk Jai Singh Road – Ashoka Road T-Point Round About RML Hospital Outer Circle Connaught Place - Sansad Marg T-Point

Metro stations shut, rail services hit

Forty-five metro stations have also been shut and rail services are also likely to be affected because of CJP's protest. Reportedly, several trains have been cancelled that were scheduled to arrive at Delhi's rail stations between 2 pm and 4 pm on Saturday.

Moreover, internet services have also been suspended in Central Delhi.

The Delhi Police has also written a letter to the CJP, saying it does not have permission to protest at the Jantar Mantar. Further, it appealed to its leaders to assist in maintain law and order in the capital.

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