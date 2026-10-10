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Routes to avoid as Delhi Police issues advisory for CJP's Jantar Mantar protest

Written By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: ,Updated:

In a post on X, the Delhi Traffic Police has said that people must avoid all non-essential travel in the capital on Saturday. It also advised people to keep extra travel time in hand for travelling to railway stations, airport and ISBTs.

A barricaded road in Delhi/ File photo
A barricaded road in Delhi/ File photo Image Source : ANI

Delhi has virtually turned into a fortress ahead of the protest by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seeking Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, who is facing heat over the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Metro stations have been shut, internet suspended in Central Delhi, and a massive deployment of police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been placed in capital.

Traffic placement has also been placed in the capital and the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory, asking people to avoid certain routes and help security forces ensure that law and order is maintained. It advised people to keep extra travel time in hand for travelling to railway stations, airport and ISBTs.

It also urged people to avoid all non-essential travel, but underlined that the measures are "dynamic and will be relaxed or regulated based on real-time ground assessment". "Diversions will be enforced starting from 06:00 AM on 10.10.2026 depending upon prevailing situation," the Delhi Traffic Police said on X (formerly Twitter).

Here's a list of routes to avoid in Delhi on Saturday:

  1. Round About Shankar Road-Vande Matram ‘T’ Point towards New Delhi
  2. Dhaula Kuan Flyover 
  3. Round About Jhandewalan
  4. Round About Panchkuian
  5. Round About Mandi House
  6. Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point)
  7. Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point)
  8. Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg 
  9. Guru Nanak Chowk 
  10. Chemsford Road – Outer Circle Connaught Place T-Point 
  11. Bharion Road- MGM (Ring Road) T-Point
  12. Lodhi Road Flyover
  13. Round About Neela Gumbad
  14. Madarsa T- Point
  15. Round About Samrat Hotel
  16. Sardar Patel Marg- Panchsheel Marg Crossing 
  17. Under Bhikaji Kama Place 
  18. Under Moti Bagh Flyover 
  19. Ring Road-San Martin Marg T-Point 
  20. Round About Ashoka Road – Jantar Mantar Road 
  21. Round About Windsor Palace
  22. Tolstoy-Janpath Crossing 
  23. Round About Rail Bhawan
  24. Jai Singh Road – Sansad Marg Crossing 
  25. Outer Circle Connaught Place -Barakhamba Road T-Point
  26. Round About Gol Dak Khana 
  27. Round About Patel Chowk
  28. Jai Singh Road – Ashoka Road T-Point
  29. Round About RML Hospital 
  30. Outer Circle Connaught Place - Sansad Marg T-Point 

Metro stations shut, rail services hit

Forty-five metro stations have also been shut and rail services are also likely to be affected because of CJP's protest. Reportedly, several trains have been cancelled that were scheduled to arrive at Delhi's rail stations between 2 pm and 4 pm on Saturday.

Moreover, internet services have also been suspended in Central Delhi. 

The Delhi Police has also written a letter to the CJP, saying it does not have permission to protest at the Jantar Mantar. Further, it appealed to its leaders to assist in maintain law and order in the capital.

ALSO READ:

Ahead of CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi Police detains people with 'criminal records'

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