Tom Holland to star alongside Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan's next | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tom Holland and Christopher Nolan

Actor Tom Holland is set to join Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. As per the report, Nolan wrote the screenplay and will be directing the movie, which Universal Pictures will distribute across the globe. The studio has set a release date of July 17, 2026. However, the plot details of the film are kept under wraps. Nolan is producing the film alongside his wife, Emma Thomas, under their Syncopy production company.

This film will also reunite Nolan with Universal, the studio that distributed his Oscar-winning blockbuster film, Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy in the titular role. For this film, Nolan won Best Director and Best Picture for producing the movie, which earned a staggering 976 million US dollars worldwide.

Oppenheimer was Nolan's first project with Universal, following his public split from Warner Bros. in late 2020. Although Damon has collaborated with Nolan in Oppenheimer (2023) and Interstellar (2014) before. The upcoming film will mark Holland's debut with the acclaimed director.

Tom Holland was last seen in Apple TV's 2023 miniseries The Crowded Room. The psychological thriller series is inspired by the 1981 non-fiction novel The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes. It also featured Amanda Seyfried, and Emmy Rossum in key roles.

For the unversed, Tom Holland is popularly known for playing Spier-Man in several films of the Marvel franchise along with other Avengers films. Apart from these, his performances in films like The Devil All the Time, Uncharted, The Current War, A Monster Calls and The Lost City of Z have been praised by the audience.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor finally opens up on box office comparison of Stree 2 with SRK's Jawan and Pathaan

Also Read: Bigg Boss 18: Chahat Pandey has crush on this two-time-divorced actor? Shrutika reveals on WKV