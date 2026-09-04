Why is Liam Neeson and Zachary Levi's action thriller The Fix 2026 trending? Know here

The Fix, the upcoming action thriller starring Liam Neeson and Zachary Levi, is attracting attention online ahead of its theatrical release. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 11, 2026, with its trailer and promotional material bringing the title into focus ahead of the release.

The film has been drawing interest for its combination of an experienced action star in Neeson and Shazam! actor Zachary Levi. The trailer gives a glimpse of the film’s action-driven storyline, centred on a group of former CIA operatives who find themselves caught up in a dangerous mission.

The Fix cast and makers

The film is directed by Guy Moshe, who has also co-written the screenplay with Mark Bacci and Ron Hutchinson. The cast features Liam Neeson, Zachary Levi, Quincy Isaiah, Wes Chatham, Jake Choi, Augusto Aguilera, Navid Negahban, Elnaaz Norouzi and Titus Welliver.

Neeson plays Larry, a veteran operative who becomes a mentor figure to Levi’s character, Tucker. Quincy Isaiah plays Clay, while Wes Chatham appears as Alex.

Indian actress Elnaaz Norouzi joins The Fix

Indian actress Elnaaz Norouzi is part of The Fix, starring alongside Liam Neeson and Zachary Levi. She plays Zara in the action thriller, adding an Indian face to the film’s international cast. Norouzi, known for her work in Hindi films and web series, continues to expand her presence in international projects with The Fix.

What is The Fix about?

The Fix is a story about ex-CIA agents whose lives have been disrupted because of a failed mission in Afghanistan. In The Fix, Tucker (played by Levi) is at the center of everything, with Larry (played by Neeson) as his mentor. In The Fix, the group finally arrives in Tehran where they undertake a perilous rescue mission. Initially intended to carry out the mission, the mission becomes clear to the characters that it is all about survival as they depend on their experience and one another.

The film combines elements of an action thriller and a heist story, while also exploring the characters’ attempts to move beyond their troubled past.

When will The Fix release?

The Fix is scheduled to be released in cinemas on September 11, 2026. Briarcliff Entertainment is distributing the film in the US. With its September release date approaching, The Fix will now be looking to convert the growing interest around its cast and action-driven premise into a theatrical audience.

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