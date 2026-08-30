Tom Cruise's Days of Thunder sequel announced with Anne Hathaway joining the cast; makers share release update

Tom Cruise is bringing Days of Thunder back to the big screen. The actor has announced a sequel to the 1990 racing drama, with Anne Hathaway joining him in the new film. The much-awaited sequel is scheduled to arrive in cinemas in summer 2028, almost four decades after the original.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Cruise made the announcement and shared a photograph from Daytona International Speedway while confirming Hathaway's involvement in the project. The post also revealed the film's release timeline, giving fans their first official update about the return of the racing franchise.

Days of Thunder sequel announced with Anne Hathaway joining Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is expected to reprise his role as Cole Trickle, the NASCAR driver he portrayed in Days of Thunder. Hathaway will join him in the sequel; however, details regarding their roles are under wraps. As per Variety, Jonathan Levine is directing the film while Jerry Bruckheimer and Tommy Harper are serving as the producers.

In another announcement post, Tom Cruise and Anne Hathaway were seen looking at the camera and laughing as they announced the film. Anne, who is pregnant with her third child, said, "I’m going to have this baby, and then we're going to make this movie.”

Days of Thunder returns nearly four decades later

Released in 1990, the motorsport drama Days of Thunder follows NASCAR driver Cole Trickle, played by Tom Cruise, as he pursues a career in professional racing. The film centres on his journey and how he gets the chance to compete at the highest level of the sport.

When will Days of Thunder sequel hit screens?

As per the details available, the sequel to the 1990 film Days of Thunder will arrive in theatres in summer 2028. However, an official release date announcement is still awaited.

Tom Cruise and Anne Hathaway's work front

On the work front, Tom Cruise was last seen in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning as Ethan Hunt, alongside Hayley Atwell and Simon Pegg in key roles. He will next be seen in the dark comedy-drama Digger, which is slated to hit screens on October 2.

Meanwhile, Anne Hathaway has a line-up of big releases this year, including The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey and End Of Oak Street. She will next be seen in Michael Showalter's Verity, which is also slated to hit theatres on October 2.

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