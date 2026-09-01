Emmys 2026 to be announced soon; when and where to watch it live in India

It's time to roll out the red carpet and celebrate the stars, stories, and performances that have defined the year as the biggest names in television are gearing up for 78th Emmy Awards, which will be exclusively streamed Live on JioHotstar in India.

When and where to watch Emmys 2026 live?

The prestigious awards ceremony will take place on September 14, 2026, in the US, which means viewers in India can catch the event live in the early hours of September 15, 4:30 AM IST onwards on JioHotstar. It will also be available on video-on-demand (VOD).

The Pitt leads with 25 nods

This year, HBO’s acclaimed medical drama, The Pitt, leads the nominations list with an outstanding 25 nods. The second highest nominated series at the 2026 Emmys is Hacks , with 24 nominations. The series, which has set a new all-time record for the most Emmy nominations ever received by a comedy series, is also streaming on JioHotstar.

Other top contenders at the Emmy Awards 2026, which are also streaming on JioHotstar, include DTF St. Louis (17), The Bear (15), All Her Fault (15), The Gilded Age (13), Abbott Elementary (10), Only Murders in the Building (10), and Euphoria (9).

Emmys 2026 full nomination list

Outstanding Drama Series

The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

The Pitt

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends and Neighbors

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Widow’s Bay

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Chase Infiniti, The Testaments

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seahorn, Pluribus

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Taylor Dearden, The Pitt

Fiona Dourif, The Pitt

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Karolina Wydra, Pluribus

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Patrick Ball, The Pitt

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Gerran Howell, The Pitt

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Tom Pelphrey, Task

Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Brittany Allen, The Pitt

Tal Anderson, The Pitt

Tina Ivlev, The Pitt

Miriam Shor, Pluribus

Merritt Wever, The Gilded Age

Shailene Woodley, Paradise

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Colman Domingo, Euphoria

Ernest Harden Jr., The Pitt

Jeff Hiller, Pluribus

Jeff Kober, The Pitt

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses

Bradley Whitford, The Diplomat

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Wonder Man

Steve Carell, Rooster

Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Dale Dickey, Widow’s Bay

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay

Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Megan Stalter, Hacks

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Leslie Bibb, Hacks

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Betty Gilpin, Widow’s Bay

Cherry Jones, Hacks

Laurie Metcalf, Hacks

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Lauren Weedman, Hacks

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Michael J. Fox, Shrinking

Brett Goldstein, Shrinking

Hamish Linklater, Widow’s Bay

Christopher McDonald, Hacks

Rob Reiner, The Bear

Connor Storrie, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Beef

DTF St. Louis

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures

Carey Mulligan, Beef

Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Riz Ahmed, Bait

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Oscar Isaac, Beef

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis

Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault

Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis

Youn Yuh-jung, Beef

Constance Zimmer, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis

Richard Gadd, Half Man

David Harbour, DTF St. Louis

Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis

Charles Melton, Beef

Nick Offerman, Death By Lightning

Outstanding Animated Series

Rick & Morty

Smiling Friends

South Park

Star Wars: Visions

The Simpsons

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Dancing With the Stars

Star Wars: Visions

The Simpsons

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Alan Cumming, The Traitors

Kristen Kish, Top Chef

Ariana Madix, Love Island USA

Jeff Probst, Survivor

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

The Daily Show

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

What is your Emmys 2026 prediction?

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