Emmys 2026 to be announced soon; when and where to watch it live in India

It's time to roll out the red carpet and celebrate the stars, stories, and performances that have defined the year as the biggest names in television are gearing up for 78th Emmy Awards, which will be exclusively streamed Live on JioHotstar in India.
When and where to watch Emmys 2026 live?
The prestigious awards ceremony will take place on September 14, 2026, in the US, which means viewers in India can catch the event live in the early hours of September 15, 4:30 AM IST onwards on JioHotstar. It will also be available on video-on-demand (VOD).
The Pitt leads with 25 nods
This year, HBO’s acclaimed medical drama, The Pitt, leads the nominations list with an outstanding 25 nods. The second highest nominated series at the 2026 Emmys is Hacks , with 24 nominations. The series, which has set a new all-time record for the most Emmy nominations ever received by a comedy series, is also streaming on JioHotstar.
Other top contenders at the Emmy Awards 2026, which are also streaming on JioHotstar, include DTF St. Louis (17), The Bear (15), All Her Fault (15), The Gilded Age (13), Abbott Elementary (10), Only Murders in the Building (10), and Euphoria (9).
Emmys 2026 full nomination list
Outstanding Drama Series
The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
The Pitt
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends and Neighbors
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Widow’s Bay
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti, The Testaments
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seahorn, Pluribus
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Taylor Dearden, The Pitt
Fiona Dourif, The Pitt
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Karolina Wydra, Pluribus
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Patrick Ball, The Pitt
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Gerran Howell, The Pitt
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Tom Pelphrey, Task
Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
Brittany Allen, The Pitt
Tal Anderson, The Pitt
Tina Ivlev, The Pitt
Miriam Shor, Pluribus
Merritt Wever, The Gilded Age
Shailene Woodley, Paradise
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
Colman Domingo, Euphoria
Ernest Harden Jr., The Pitt
Jeff Hiller, Pluribus
Jeff Kober, The Pitt
Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
Bradley Whitford, The Diplomat
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Wonder Man
Steve Carell, Rooster
Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Dale Dickey, Widow’s Bay
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay
Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Megan Stalter, Hacks
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
Leslie Bibb, Hacks
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Betty Gilpin, Widow’s Bay
Cherry Jones, Hacks
Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Lauren Weedman, Hacks
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
Michael J. Fox, Shrinking
Brett Goldstein, Shrinking
Hamish Linklater, Widow’s Bay
Christopher McDonald, Hacks
Rob Reiner, The Bear
Connor Storrie, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Beef
DTF St. Louis
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures
Carey Mulligan, Beef
Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series
Riz Ahmed, Bait
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Oscar Isaac, Beef
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series
Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis
Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault
Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis
Youn Yuh-jung, Beef
Constance Zimmer, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series
Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis
Richard Gadd, Half Man
David Harbour, DTF St. Louis
Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis
Charles Melton, Beef
Nick Offerman, Death By Lightning
Outstanding Animated Series
Rick & Morty
Smiling Friends
South Park
Star Wars: Visions
The Simpsons
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors
Dancing With the Stars
Star Wars: Visions
The Simpsons
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Alan Cumming, The Traitors
Kristen Kish, Top Chef
Ariana Madix, Love Island USA
Jeff Probst, Survivor
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
The Daily Show
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
What is your Emmys 2026 prediction?
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