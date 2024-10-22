Shraddha Kapoor finally opens up on box office comparison of Stree 2 with SRK's Jawan and Pathaan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently basking in the success of her recent release Stree 2, has finally opened up about the film's comparison with Shah Rukh Khan's blockbusters, Jawan and Pathaan. In a talk with NDTV, she politely responded and said, ''I have an absolutely fantastic leading man in our Indian film industry, Shah Rukh Khan, who I’ve grown up being a fan of. So, we’ll keep that where it belongs. But to be very, very honest, I am thrilled and overjoyed to be a part of a film that has received so much love.''

Talking about the box office comparison of SRK's film with her latest horror comedy, she added, ''I know you're saying this again and again that our film has beaten this film or that film. But very honestly, the way I see it, any Hindi film doing well is great for the industry. It’s exciting to have a film that does well, but it’s even more exciting when the entire industry thrives and collectively a lot more films succeed."

In the same chat, Shraddha also talked about the love she got for her franchises like Aashiqui and Stree and spilled the beans on the third edition of Asshiqui 3. ''Not that I know of. But because, I mean, I'm sure if the makers thought of a sequel, they would think of something very, very interesting. And, of course, Aashiqui gave me so much love, so much appreciation. The story, that's the film where everything changed for me.''

''I'm sure that if they do come up with something, it would be really, really awesome. And you know, if I feel like if it is something challenging for me as an actor, something different for me to do, I would be open to it," she said.

For those late to the story, Stree 2 is currently the biggest Bollywood film in terms of box office figures. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles.

