Pakistani actor calls out Kriti Sanon for 'tearing apart' Reshma's song Akhiyaan De Kol

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is gearing up for the release of her next film Do Patti. This OTT film will mark a lot of firsts. TV actor Shaheer Sheikh made his film debut with Do Patti. Along with this Kriti's first film as a producer. She will also be seen in a double role for the first time. In this film, Kajol will also be seen in the role of a cop for the first time. Do Patti may be an OTT film, but Kriti is vigorously promoting her film. Be it trailer or songs, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to ignite more anticipation for Do Patti. So far two songs from Do Patti have been released, but seems like, with it, the makers have also invited a lot of criticism. Recently, Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui slammed the makers for all the right reasons.

Adnan Siddiqui slams Kriti and her team

Do Patti's second song Akhiyaan De Kol was released on Friday. The song is the remix version of a late Pakistani folk singer's song by the same name. In the remix version, Kriti Sanon can be seen dressed in a red leather bodysuit. The sad song has of course been remixed to fast beats and the National Award-winning actor can be seen dancing a bit to those tunes.

Seems like the latest song didn't go well with the Meray Pass Tum Ho actor. Adnan Siddiqui took to his X account to tweet about the same. "Imitation can be flattering, but not when it means tearing apart a classic by a legend. Please show some respect for Reshma Ji and the legacy she left behind. Her music deserves to be treated with the dignity it commands, not reduced to just another sordid ripoff," read his tweet.

For those who don't know Adnan has also worked in India. He played the role of Sridevi's husband in her last film Mom. Another Pakistani actor Sajal Ali played Sridevi's daughter in the same film.

About Do Patti

Do Patti, directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon. The film is produced by first-timers Sanon and Dhillon through Blue Butterfly Films and Kathha Pictures, respectively. Apart from Kriti, Shaheer and Kajol, the film also stars Tanvi Azmi, and Brijendra Kala. The OTT film will be released on Netflix on October 25, 2024.

