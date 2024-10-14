Do Patti trailer out: Kriti Sanon and Kajol's impress, Shaheer Sheikh marks Bollywood debut | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX Do Patti trailer is out now featuring Kriti Sanon, Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is gearing up for the release of her first film as a producer. Titled Do Patti, the film also marks the Bollywood debut of TV heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh. A quiet hill station may contain more than meets the eye, as the teaser for Netflix's Do Patti suggests. Directed by debut filmmaker Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon, the film stars Kajol in her maiden appearance as a police inspector. Kriti Sanon plays competing twins opposite Shaheer Sheikh, who is desperate to keep his own secrets. The Netflix thriller is produced by Kanika Dhillon's Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon's Blue Butterfly Films.

Do Patti Trailer is out now

The complex story takes place in the fictional hillside village of Devipur, where police inspector Vidya Jyothi (Kajol) is pulled to a sequence of disturbing incidents involving Saumya (Kriti Sanon) and her husband, Dhruv Sood (Shaheer Sheikh). When Saumya's twin sister, Shailee, unexpectedly arrives at the hill station, her fascination grows, prompting Vidya to wonder if anything is actually as it appears in this web of half-truths and half-lies.

Watch the trailer here:

Debut for both the lead actor

Making her debut in 2014, National Award-winning actor Kriti Sanon is debuting as a producer with Do Patti. TV actor Shaheer Sheikh is making his Bollywood debut after appearing on TV for the first time in 2009's Kya Mast Hai Life. For the unversed, Shaheer a household name in India and around the world. The actor made his mark on the small screen with shows like Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Ye Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke and Navya among others. It is significant to note that Kriti is pairing up with her Dilwale co-star Kajol in Do Patti after nine years.

About the film

Do Patti, directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon. The film is produced by first-timers Sanon and Dhillon through Blue Butterfly Films and Kathha Pictures, respectively. It also stars Tanvi Azmi, and Brijendra Kala. The OTT film will be released on Netflix on October 25, 2024.