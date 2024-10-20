Bigg Boss 18: Chahat Pandey has crush on this two-time-divorced actor? Shrutika reveals on WKV

Follow us on Image Source : X Learn new update on Bigg Boss 18 here

This week's Weekend Ka Vaar has started with a high-voltage uproar among the housemates in Bigg Boss 18. Meanwhile, the makers have shared a new promo of Bigg Boss. However, amid all this, seems like love has started to blossom inside the Bigg Boss house. In this promo shared by Color's official Instagram page, Chahat Pandey is seen sharing her feelings about Karan Veer Mehra. Along with this, Krushna, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Sudesh Lahiri have been seen in the Bigg Boss 18 house for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Chahat Pandey said this for Karan Veer Mehra

Actress Chahat Pandey has said some things for Karan Veer Mehra at the behest of Salman Khan, after which a discussion has started among the fans about Chahat and Karan Veer. On Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan asks Chahat, what kind of husband she wants. "I like a fit husband like Karan Veer Mehra," the actor says. After this, Shrutika says, "I think Chahat has a crush on him." On this, Karan Veer Mehra says, 'Chahat, I really like you a lot'.

Fight between Avinash and Karanveer Mehra ruins the pace

Krushna, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Sudesh Lahiri did a task with the housemates. In this, Karan Veer Mehra was seen calling Avinash Mishra stupid broccoli. After this, a lot of debate and fight is seen between Avinash and Karan Veer. Vivian Dsena and Shilpa Shirodkar were also seen stopping this fight.

Krushna's fun will be seen on Weekend Ka Vaar

In today's Weekend Ka Vaar episode in Bigg Boss 18 house, the audience will get to see the fun of Laughter Chefs. In this show, Krushna, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain and Sudesh Lahiri give the housemates the task of making jalebi. Meanwhile, the housemates will be seen having fun with all the fun tasks. However, now it only remains to see if Chahat will explore her attraction towards Karan, or if will she entertain the talk at all.

