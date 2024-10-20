Sunday, October 20, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 18: Chahat Pandey has crush on this two-time-divorced actor? Shrutika reveals on WKV

Bigg Boss 18: Chahat Pandey has crush on this two-time-divorced actor? Shrutika reveals on WKV

Amidst the huge fight in the Bigg Boss 18 house, the season of love seems to be blooming. TV actress Chahat Pandey talked about the qualities of her husband in the Bigg Boss house. For this, she has named a housemate present in the BB 18 house, but who's he?

Written By: Sakshi Verma @https://x.com/sakshiverma_ New Delhi Published on: October 20, 2024 20:03 IST
Bigg Boss 18
Image Source : X Learn new update on Bigg Boss 18 here

This week's Weekend Ka Vaar has started with a high-voltage uproar among the housemates in Bigg Boss 18. Meanwhile, the makers have shared a new promo of Bigg Boss. However, amid all this, seems like love has started to blossom inside the  Bigg Boss house. In this promo shared by Color's official Instagram page, Chahat Pandey is seen sharing her feelings about Karan Veer Mehra. Along with this, Krushna, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Sudesh Lahiri have been seen in the Bigg Boss 18 house for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Chahat Pandey said this for Karan Veer Mehra

Actress Chahat Pandey has said some things for Karan Veer Mehra at the behest of Salman Khan, after which a discussion has started among the fans about Chahat and Karan Veer. On Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan asks Chahat, what kind of husband she wants. "I like a fit husband like Karan Veer Mehra," the actor says. After this, Shrutika says, "I think Chahat has a crush on him." On this, Karan Veer Mehra says, 'Chahat, I really like you a lot'.

Fight between Avinash and Karanveer Mehra ruins the pace

Krushna, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Sudesh Lahiri did a task with the housemates. In this, Karan Veer Mehra was seen calling Avinash Mishra stupid broccoli. After this, a lot of debate and fight is seen between Avinash and Karan Veer. Vivian Dsena and Shilpa Shirodkar were also seen stopping this fight.

Krushna's fun will be seen on Weekend Ka Vaar

In today's Weekend Ka Vaar episode in Bigg Boss 18 house, the audience will get to see the fun of Laughter Chefs. In this show, Krushna, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain and Sudesh Lahiri give the housemates the task of making jalebi. Meanwhile, the housemates will be seen having fun with all the fun tasks. However, now it only remains to see if Chahat will explore her attraction towards Karan, or if will she entertain the talk at all. 

Also Read: Gaurav Taneja shares Ritu Rathi's Karwa Chauth mehendi video, ends divorce rumours; netizens call it PR stunt

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Tv News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement