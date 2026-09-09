Digger trailer is out now; Tom Cruise's Mr Rockwell tries to fix the global mess he may have caused | Watch

The final trailer for Digger is here, giving audiences a closer look at Tom Cruise’s character and the chaos surrounding him. In this dark comedy-drama, Tom Cruise plays the role of oil tycoon Digger Rockwell, a powerful businessman who finds himself at the centre of an ecological crisis that could have consequences far beyond his own empire.

Directed by Alejandro G Inarritu, the film also stars Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Oscar nominee Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg and Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons in key roles. The film is slated to hit theatres on October 2, 2026.

Digger final trailer is out now

The 2-minute and 24-second-long trailer introduces Tom Cruise’s character, Digger Rockwell. He is a powerful oil baron whose empire has become entangled in an ecological catastrophe with far-reaching consequences. After this, he must get out of the mess he created and save the world.

Sharing the trailer, Warner Bros India on YouTube wrote, "A man. A plan. A meltdown. DIGGER. Only in cinemas October 2."

Internet reacts to Digger final trailer

Ever since the trailer was released, social media users and Tom Cruise fans have flooded the comment section with their reactions, praising the performance and plot. One user commented, "Oscar is waiting, Mr. Tom Cruise." Another added, "I'm already in theatres."

Digger: All about the makers

For the unversed, Inarritu directed from a screenplay by Alejandro G Inarritu and Oscar winners Alexander Dinelaris and Nicolás Giacobone, and Sabina Berman, from a story by Inarritu and Berman. The Hollywood film is produced by Inarritu, Oscar nominee Mary Parent, Tom Cruise and Michael Sharp. Joshua Grode, Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone, Jez Butterworth and Emmanuel Lubezki serve as executive producers.

Tom Cruise's work front

On the film front, Tom Cruise was last seen in action drama Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning as Ethan Hunt, alongside Hayley Atwell and Simon Pegg in pivotal roles. He will be next seen in the Days of Thunder sequel alongside Anne Hathaway.

The film is scheduled to hit theatres in summer 2028, almost four decades after the original. The original film was released in 1990. It featured Nicole Kidman, Robert Duvall, Randy Quaid and others.

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