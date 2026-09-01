Who killed American rapper Tupac Shakur? Duane 'Keffe D' Davis found guilty in 1996 murder case

Los Angeles:

Nearly three decades after American rapper Tupac Shakur was killed in a shooting in Las Vegas, a Nevada jury has found former Compton gang leader Duane "Keffe D" Davis guilty of first-degree murder.

Davis was convicted of murder with the use of a deadly weapon, with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang, according to Variety, citing ABC News. The verdict came after a weeks-long trial in Las Vegas. The jury reportedly took around three hours to reach its decision after hearing closing arguments.

Prosecutors and police alleged that Davis planned the 1996 shooting and provided the gun used to kill Shakur. They believe the actual shooter was either Davis' nephew, Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson, or another man sitting in the backseat of the car.

What prosecutors said in Tupac Shakur murder trial

During his closing argument, prosecutor Binu Palal said the case was built on circumstantial evidence, witness accounts and Davis' own statements over the years. He pointed to Davis' comments to the media and his memoir as part of the evidence against him.

"For nearly 18 years, Duane Davis has told the police, television, books, YouTube interviewers -- anybody that will listen, he has told -- he is responsible for the murder of Tupac Shakur," said Palal. "Tell him you hear him -- find him guilty."

Davis' lawyer Michael Sanft argued that the case against his client largely depended on his own alleged confessions. He questioned whether those statements could be considered sufficient evidence.

"We have to ask ourselves the question really at this particular point: Why are we here 30 years later if Duane Davis had actually confessed -- truly confessed?" he said.

Davis is scheduled to be sentenced on October 13. He will remain in custody without bail. The former gang leader has also said that he plans to appeal the verdict after sentencing.

How was Tupac Shakur killed?

On September 7, 1996, Tupac was sitting in a car at a red light in Paradise, Nevada, when a white Cadillac pulled up alongside his vehicle. The car was being driven by his label boss, Marion "Suge" Knight.

Shakur was shot four times with a Glock .22 pistol. The bullets struck him in the chest, arm and thigh. One bullet also grazed Knight's head.

Tupac was taken for treatment but died from his injuries six days later, as per Variety.

With inputs from ANI

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