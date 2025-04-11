Mission: Impossible, look at the 6 best stunts performed by Tom Cruise Here's a look at the best stunts performed by Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible history.

As we all await the final and eighth part of the Mission Impossible franchise, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, one question remains: What will Tom Cruise do next? With every part of the Mission Impossible film series, Cruise has broken expectations and upgraded the standard for practical stunts. Fans are eagerly waiting for Tom Cruise to create history again with his performance. Here's a look at the best stunts performed by Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible history.

Climbing the Burj Khalifa

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Climbing the Burj Khalifa

The scene of Tom Cruise in the fourth part of Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol is one of the most popular scenes from this film series. Tom Cruise's character Ethan climbs the exterior of the Burj Khalifa after months of training using only special suction gloves in this sequence.

Helicopter Chase

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Helicopter Chase

In the sixth instalment, 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout', the Hollywood actor learned to fly a helicopter to do this stunt. From aerial manoeuvers and fast barrel rolls to sharp dives, this scene was filmed real.

Motorcycle Cliff Jump

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Motorcycle Cliff Jump

The motorcycle cliff jump from part 7 of the film series, 'Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One' is the most-talked-about stunt performed by Cruise where rides a motorcycle off a high cliff and later jumps off with a parachute in the air. It is said that there were no green screens and safety wires were used.

Underwater Heist

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Underwater Heist

In the fifth part, 'Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation', Ethan Hunt (role played by Tom Cruise) had to hold his breath for over six minutes to shoot the underwater heist stunt. It is said that the whole sequence was filmed in a single take without any cuts.

HALO Jump

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)HALO Jump

Another breathtaking scene from the Mission: Impossible - Fallout, where Tom jumped from a parachute at a high altitude of 25,000 feet. This HALO (High Altitude Low Opening jump) sequence was filmed at sunset under the supervision of military experts.

Train Fight Finale

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Train Fight Finale

Similar to the old-school action film, the train fight finale from Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One was also considered as best stunt by Tom Cruise. In this scene, Cruise fights on top of a speeding train dodging obstructions and clings to falling carriages.

Also Read: Tom Cruise returns to Cannes with Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning | Deets inside