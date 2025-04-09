Tom Cruise returns to Cannes with Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning | Deets inside Tom Cruise starrer American spy film, 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' is set to premiere at the 78th Cannes Film Festival.

The much-anticipated American spy film, 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' is set to premiere at the 78th Festival de Cannes this year on May 14. The eighth instalment of the popular Mission Impossible franchise, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, the Tom Cruise starrer will be presented at the Grand Theatre Lumeire Auditorium in France. As per the official announcement made by the Cannes Film Festival, actor and producer Tom Cruise along with director and screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie, and the cast attend the Palais des Festivals.

Tom Cruise is set to return to Cannes after three years

It is significant to note that the Top Gun actor, Tom Cruise will return to Cannes after three years. The actor first attended the Festival de Cannes in 1992 for the film, 'Far and Away', and then returned in 2022 for Joseph Kosinski's directorial, 'Top Gun: Maverick'. He even received the Palme d'Or award for the movie.

This marks a major moment for the franchise, with both Cruise and director-writer Christopher McQuarrie slated to attend the prestigious event. While rumours had been floating around, the news has now been confirmed by the festival itself. The Hollywood movie will be shown to audiences on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, giving them a chance to catch it early before it hits the silver screens everywhere.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning: Director and Cast

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the trailer of the action-thriller film which launched on Monday looks promising and fans are more excited than ever. Cruise will be making a return to the Cannes red carpet joined by the rest of the cast. With its thrilling scenes and fans all over the globe, the movie is sure to bring plenty of excitement to the festival. This marks another big moment for the Mission: Impossible series and all eyes will be on Cannes to see what this final chapter delivers.

Apart from Cruise, the star cast of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning also includes Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Tramell Tillman, Hannah Waddingham, Katy O'Brian and Shea Whigham in pivotal roles. The film will hit the theatres on May 23, 2025.

About the Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival is the annual film festival which showcases new films from around the world. This year, the 78th edition of the International Film Festival will be held from May 13 to 24, 2025, at Cannes, France.

