Mission: Impossible -The Final Reckoning trailer reactions: Tom Cruise urges fans to 'trust him one last time' Tom Cruise starrer spy thriller film, 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' will hit the silver screens on May 23, 2025 in four languages- English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise is all set to star as Ethan Hunt in the last part of popular American action spy series Mission Impossible. Titled as 'Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning', the film's trailer was released on Monday. Tom Cruise will once again return as Ethan Hunt to put his life on the front line, beating the odds to save the day. The trailer of 'Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning is the direct sequel to 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One' which was released in 2023. The spy thriller film will hit the silver screens on May 23, 2025, in four languages including English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in IMAX.

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning trailer is out

The makers shared the trailer with the caption, 'Every choice, every mission, has all led to this. #MissionImpossible – The Final Reckoning. May 23, 2025.' The trailer is two minutes and eighteen seconds long. It has garnered millions of views across various social media platforms. The trailer of this much-anticipated film starts with Tom Cruise clinging to an aeroplane during takeoff with the description, 'This can't all be true'. In the end, Tom Cruise delivers the heart-touching line, 'I need you to trust me one last time'. With the chilling background music, the ending scene of this trailer makes this film more interesting.

Watch the trailer here:

Social media reacts

Fans were quick to react and seemed impressed with Tom Cruise's performance in the upcoming film. Several social media users expressed their excitement and wrote they couldn't wait for this movie. However, netizens are also curious about the film's ending and also expect a good ending for Tom Cruise's character.

One user commented, 'Looks exciting! As always with Cruise'.

Another user commented, 'I really want this to be the final one. Ethan Hunt is one of my favourite characters and I want to see an impactful ending for him. Maybe the franchise can soft reboot with new characters but make #thefinalreckoning the final Tom Cruise film.'

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Cast

The action-thriller film is directed by Christopher McQuarrie under the banners of Paramount Pictures stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Tramell Tillman, Hannah Waddingham, Katy O'Brian, Shea Whigham, Angela Bassett, Nick Offerman, Pom Klementieff, Simon Pegg, Holt McCallany, Ving Rhames, Esai Morales and Henry Czerny in the lead roles. This film is written by Bruce Geller, Erik Jendresen and Christopher McQuarrie.

