Spider Man 4: Tom Holland starrer gets its title, fans anticipate trilogy names

The most-anticipated Spider Man 4 movie finally got its official title on Tuesday. The makers of the Spider-Man franchise have revealed the title and now the film will be called Spider-Man: A Brand New Day. The Tom Holland starrer will continue the storyline of 2021's release Spider-Man: No Way Home. This Marvel Studios film will hit the screens on July 31, 2026.

As per reports, the title announcement of Peter Parker's next film was made via video message from the actor during CinemaCon, where the director and filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton discussed the title with the audience. Taking to Instagram, the makers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe shared a picture of this movie and captioned it as, 'Spider-Man: A Brand New Day July 31, 2026'.

The post has garnered 1,030,136 likes and over 10 thousand comments as of now. Fans were quick to react to this post. Social media users had hilarious responses to the post as they were guessing the titles for the trilogy. One user wrote, 'Where's the home? is he homeless?'. Some fans even predicted that the fourth part of the Spider-Man movie series would get the trilogy and commented, 'So where's the trilogy gonna be called then? Brand New Day, The Day after that, and Very last day'.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The fourth instalment of the Spider-Man franchise featuring Tom Holland will show a new beginning for Peter Parker aka Spider-Man continuing the events of the last release Spider Man: No Way Home. As per the official announcement made by the makers of the film on Tuesday, the action-science fiction movie is set to be released on July 31, 2026.

For the unversed, the third instalment of the Spider-Man movie series featured Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe, and Tom Hardy in the lead roles.

