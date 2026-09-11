Jennifer Lawrence joins Instagram; shares first reel with a hilarious warning for anyone who gets mean

Hollywood actor Jennifer Lawrence has officially joined Instagram and shared her first Reel, marking her public arrival on a platform she had stayed away from for years. The Oscar-winning actor, who is using the handle @jlaw, used her debut video to joke about her decision to give social media a try while warning followers against negativity.

Lawrence's first Reel was brief but set the tone for how she plans to approach Instagram. She said she was giving the platform a chance, but added that she would leave immediately if people posted anything negative about her. She extended the joke by saying she would somehow know even if someone merely thought something mean.

Jennifer shares first reel

The actor followed the Reel with a message on her Instagram Stories asking followers to be mindful of their comments. Keeping with her playful tone, she referred to herself as "the baby" who could be affected by mean or aggressive comments.

Why Jennifer Lawrence chose the name JLaw

Lawrence's Instagram username is @jlaw, rather than her full name. She has joked in her profile that the @jenniferlawrence handle was already taken, leaving her to use the shorter version of her familiar nickname. Her arrival on Instagram has attracted considerable attention, particularly because the actor had largely stayed away from public social media. Lawrence has previously spoken about her reluctance to participate in online spaces because of the scrutiny and criticism that often comes with being a public figure.

Who Jennifer Lawrence follows on Instagram

Since joining the platform, Lawrence has followed several people from her personal and professional circles. Her following list includes Leonardo DiCaprio and filmmaker Martin Scorsese, with whom she is working on the upcoming film What Happens at Night. She also follows her The Hunger Games co-star Josh Hutcherson.

Her list also includes friends such as Dakota Johnson and Suki Waterhouse, as well as several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner.

Jennifer Lawrence's upcoming projects

Lawrence is set to star in What Happens at Night, which is directed by Martin Scorsese and also features Leonardo DiCaprio. The film is among the projects that have kept the actor in the spotlight as she returns to social media. There has also been speculation about a possible appearance in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel, although that has not been confirmed.

For now, Lawrence's Instagram debut has been less about promoting a project and more about introducing herself to the platform on her own terms. Her first Reel makes one thing clear: she is willing to give Instagram a chance, but only if the comments stay kind.

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