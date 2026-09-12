Lady Gaga is a mother now! Singer welcomes first baby with fiance Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga has become a mother for the first time. The Grammy-winning singer, 40, and her fiancé Michael Polansky have welcomed their first baby together, PEOPLE reported, citing a source. The couple has largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight.

The arrival of their first child marks a new chapter for Gaga, who has spoken publicly about her wish to become a mother over the years. In December 2019, the singer spoke about her plans for the future and said she hoped having children would be part of them.

Lady Gaga had spoken about becoming a mother

Gaga has previously been open about her desire to have children. In a 2020 interview with InStyle, she spoke about looking forward to becoming a mother and described the experience of having and raising a child as something she found extraordinary.

More recently, she spoke about motherhood during an October 2025 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Gaga said she wanted to become a mother and described it as what she hoped would be her "next starring role".

The singer has often been affectionately called Mother Monster by her fans. With the birth of her first child, the nickname has taken on a new significance as she begins her journey into parenthood.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky's relationship

Gaga and Polansky were first linked in 2020 after they were photographed together at a New Year's Eve celebration in Las Vegas. Their relationship became more public in the months that followed, including an appearance together during the 2020 Super Bowl weekend in Miami.

The couple also spent time together during the COVID-19 pandemic, when they quarantined together. For years, the two have remained relatively private while also working together to advance their respective professional and philanthropic pursuits. Polansky is a member of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, while Gaga is known to be part of her Born This Way Foundation.

When did Lady Gaga get engaged?

The pair became engaged in 2024. Lady Gaga officially announced the good news in Paris during the Olympic Games in July of that year, when she revealed Polansky as her fiance to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal. Now, the couple has taken another major step in their relationship with the arrival of their first child. Gaga has not publicly shared further details about the baby so far.

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