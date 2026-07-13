Four teasers, returning cast and release date, here's everything we know about Marvel's Avengers Doomsday

New Delhi:

Marvel Studios is set to reassemble its cast for Avengers: Doomsday, releasing in theatres in December. The movie sits at a crossover that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been building toward since Avengers: Endgame. It will bring together heroes from three separate cinematic universes: the mainline Avengers, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four to confront a catastrophic danger that could destroy everything they know.

A concept poster from Avengers: Doomsday is trending online. As fan interest continues to peak, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Marvel film.

When is Avengers: Doomsday releasing?

Avengers: Doomsday is the 39th film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is slated for release on December 18, with a direct sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, set to follow almost exactly a year later on December 17, 2027.

All you need to know about the cast of Avengers: Doomsday

The headline casting news remains Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU this time not as Tony Stark, but as the villain Victor Von Doom, popularly known as Doctor Doom.

Joining him is Chris Evans, back as Steve Rogers in a role that continues directly from his Endgame arc. The returning Avengers lineup also includes Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Florence Pugh (Yelena), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), and Kathryn Newton, who confirmed earlier this year that she is reprising Cassie Lang.

Representing The Fantastic Four are Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards), Vanessa Kirby (Susan Storm), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing), and Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm).

From the X-Men side, Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), James Marsden (Cyclops), and Kelsey Grammer (Beast) are set to appear. Other confirmed names include David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Simu Liu, Letitia Wright, Channing Tatum, and Haley Atwell as Peggy Carter.

How many teasers from Avengers: Doomsday have been released so far?

Marvel has released four teasers and trailers of Avengers: Doomsday between December 2025 and January 2026, each spotlighting a different corner of the ensemble.

The first teaser for the upcoming film, released on YouTube on December 23, 2025, revealed the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers and garnered a total of 22 million views.

The second Doomsday teaser debuted on December 30, 2026. Titled 'Thor Will Return' and has been received with love by fans.

The third trailer, ‘The X-Men Will Return’ released on January 6, teased the return of the X-Men, including Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen and James Marsden as Professor X, Magneto, and Cyclops, respectively.

On January 13, Marvel released the final teaser, and The Wakandans and the Fantastic Four returned, starring Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Tenoch Huerta as Namor, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the Thing. The teaser has crossed a total of 19 million views.

A full trailer was screened privately for industry attendees at CinemaCon earlier this year, but hasn't been released publicly.

(Written by Vipashana Thakur. She is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.)

Also read: Avengers Doomsday: Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom 1st look unveiled at CinemaCon; fans demand official release