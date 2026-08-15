X-Men cast revealed at D23 event; Sadie Sink, Kit Connor, Adam Driver and more join Marvel's new film

New Delhi:

There's good news for Marvel fans as President Kevin Feige recently revealed the cast of the upcoming X-Men film at the D23 event. The announcement gave fans their first look at several actors, including Sadie Sink, Maya Boyd, Kit Connor and Adam Driver, who will take on major roles in the much-awaited Marvel project.

During the event, director Jake Schreier was joined on stage by Sadie Sink, who recently made her debut as Jean Grey in Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The pair later welcomed Sink’s new co-stars, giving fans a glimpse at the ensemble cast.

X-Men cast revealed by Marvel

According to Marvel Studios, the upcoming X-Men reboot movie will feature Kit Connor as Scott Summers and Christopher Abbott as Professor Charles Xavier. Samara Weaving will portray Emma Frost, Inde Navarrette will play Rogue and Maya Boyd will take on the role of Storm.

The cast reveal took another turn when Adam Driver made a surprise appearance through a video during the panel. He revealed that he will play a sinister character named Nathaniel Milbury.

Sharing a video clip from the event, the official Instagram handle of Marvel Studios wrote, "'There was also someone else wanted to be here…' Adam Driver joins the MCU as Nathaniel Milbury. #XMen (sic)." Take a look below:

When is X-Men releasing?

The upcoming movie X-Men will be directed by Jake Schreier, who previously directed Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*. The film is scheduled to release exclusively in theatres on May 5, 2028.

About X-Men

For the unversed, the X-Men are a group of mutant superheroes created by Marvel Comics in 1963, with each member born with special powers. Marvel Studios' upcoming film will be a fresh reboot of the franchise and is set to release on May 5, 2028. It will be the first X-Men movie since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its mutant characters.

Marvel releases new trailer of Avengers: Doomsday

Earlier on Saturday, Marvel Studios also released the second trailer for Avengers: Doomsday across its social media platforms. The 2-minute-and-9-second-long trailer gives fans a glimpse of Robert Downey Jr.’s menacing avatar as Doctor Doom.

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Avengers Doomsday trailer 2 out; Robert Downey Jr returns to MCU as the menacing Doctor Doom