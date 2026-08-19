Court issues arrest warrant against TMC MP Mahua Moitra for objectionable remarks on Indian Army

Kolkata:

The Krishnanagar Court on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra. She had been directed to appear in court regarding allegations of making objectionable remarks about the Indian Army but had been evading appearance. Consequently, the court took this action against the MP. Mahua Moitra faced accusations of making controversial comments about the Indian Army during an interview. Following those remarks, a case was filed against her in the ACJM Court at Krishnanagar.

Mahua was earlier ordered to appear in court

According to court sources, the Trinamool MP had been ordered multiple times to appear in person for the hearing. However, despite repeated summons, she allegedly failed to appear before the court. Ultimately, the Krishnanagar Court issued an arrest warrant against her for non-compliance with the orders.

A case was filed against Moitra alleging that she insulted women and made hate speech, for which pre-cognisance summons were issued to her by the court.

Highlighting that she failed to appear despite repeated summonses, the 3rd judicial magistrate at the Krishnanagar Court ordered that an arrest warrant be issued against Moitra immediately and the Judge had on Tuesday directed the TMC MP to appear before the court the next day, but noted that she was not present.

Judge notes Mahua has no respect for court of law

The local court judge noted in his order that the lawyer representing Moitra said she will not appear before the court at any point of time, holding that she has "No respect for the court of law".



The lawyer for the MP expressed apprehension to the court that she might be heckled outside the court premises if she appeared. A top official of Krishnanagar police district said the complaint case was under sections 79 (insulting modesty of woman), section 196 (promoting enmity between groups) 299 (outraging religious feelings, 351 (criminal intimidation) and 353(2) (hate speech) was filed against her.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea by Mahua Moitra challenging an order of the Calcutta High Court directing her to appear before the police on August 15 in a hate speech case. A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu stated that it was not inclined to interfere with the high court order. After the bench was not inclined to entertain the matter, the senior lawyer withdrew the plea and the matter was dismissed as withdrawn.

Calcutta HC on July 21 granted interim protection from action to Moitra

It should be noted that the Calcutta High Court on July 21 had granted interim protection from coercive action to Moitra till October 5 in a hate speech case which she claimed is based on fabricated charges. The Krishnanagar MP prayed before the court for an interim order preventing coercive police action in the case and quashing of proceedings against her in the case registered at Hogolberia police station in Nadia district.



Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya of the high court had directed Moitra to appear before the investigating officer on August 14 for questioning in the case. Moreover, the court had directed that no coercive steps be taken against her till October 5 subject to compliance with the conditions alluded to until October or until further order, whichever is earlier.

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