Avengers Doomsday: Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom 1st look unveiled at CinemaCon; fans demand official release

New Delhi:

The highly anticipated first look of Robert Downey Jr's character Doctor Doom from Avengers: Doomsday was unveiled by the Russo Brothers at CinemaCon 2026. The trailer was shown to a select audience of theatre owners and media at the event held on Thursday in Las Vegas.

However, the makers have yet to release the official trailer, which has created massive buzz online, with Marvel fans demanding its official release.

Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom 1st look unveiled at CinemaCon

At CinemaCon, Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans, took the CinemaCon stage to unveil the trailer. Adressing the audience, Robert Downey Jr mentioned it as the 'Trailer of Doom', the first major video from the film and gives fans their first official look.

Reacting to the photos of the Russo Brothers, Chris Evans, and Robert Downey Jr. from the CinemaCon stage, fans expressed their excitement over the trailer release and flooded the comment section with demands for an official release. One user wrote, “DROP THE TRAILER,” while another wrote, “I need this trailer NOW!”

About Avengers Doomsday

For the unversed, Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by Jack Kirby, Stan Lee and Stephen McFeely. It features a star-studded cast which includes Robert Downey Jr, Pedro Pascal, Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthonu Mackie, Sebastian Stan and others. Moreover, it is produced under Marvel Studios and AGBO.

Notably, the superhero action film, Avengers Doomsday is slated to hit the worldwide screens on December 18, 2026.

Also Read: Avengers Doomsday new trailer out: Marvel teases Black Panther and Fantastic Four alliance