Avengers Doomsday new trailer out: Marvel teases Black Panther and Fantastic Four alliance

Marvel Studios has dropped a fourth trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, and its timing has caught many by surprise. The trailer comes soon after the release of the film’s third official preview, which had already confirmed the return of the X-Men.

What stands out is how different this trailer feels from what many were expecting. Rather than teasing major face-offs, it slows things down and focuses on characters and the worlds they inhabit.

What the fourth trailer of Avengers: Doomsday shows

The trailer of Avengers: Doomsday opens with Letitia Wright as Shuri, now firmly established as Black Panther. Also featured in the video is Tenoch Huerta as Namor, appearing alongside the Talokanil. In a striking visual shift, the underwater civilisation is shown on land, surrounded by what appears to be a dry, desert-like setting.

Winston Duke appears as M’Baku, standing with members of the Dora Milaje. Breaking the otherwise serious mood, he introduces himself as “King M’Baku of Wakanda,” a moment that is met with a dry, offhand reply from Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, also known as The Thing, who responds by casually stating his Yancy Street address.

The trailer closes on a title card that reads, “The Wakandans and the Fantastic Four will return in Avengers: Doomsday,” making it clear that the film will bring these worlds together as the Marvel universe moves into its next phase. Watch it here:

Avengers: Doomsday fourth trailer was leaked a few days back

The same one-minute trailer of Avengers: Doomsday was leaked, which reportedly surfaced after an alleged screening at a theatre in Paris. The videos circulated widely on social media, quickly drawing attention online. The trailers were soon taken down.

Avengers: Doomsday releases on December 18, 2026.

