Avengers Doomsday vs X-Men crossover: Black Panther and Fantastic Four team up in leaked fourth trailer A leaked fourth trailer of Avengers: Doomsday has sparked fresh buzz online after revealing an unexpected crossover between Black Panther and the Fantastic Four. The clip surfaced shortly after Marvel Studios released the third official trailer announcing the return of the X-Men.

New Delhi:

Marvel Studios’ plans around Avengers: Doomsday appear to have hit another roadblock. Just hours after the studio released its third official trailer, which confirmed the return of the X-Men, a fourth trailer from the film was released without warning. The leak once again undercut what was meant to be a carefully timed rollout.

The leaked footage quickly spread across social media, catching fans off guard. Many had expected the fourth trailer to centre on Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom, possibly facing the Council of Kangs. Instead, the clip went in a completely different direction.

Avengers: Doomsday trailer 4 leak explained

The one-minute leaked trailer of Avengers: Doomsday surprised viewers by teasing a crossover between Black Panther and Fantastic Four. Several videos of the crossover, leaked after alleged release in a Paris theatre, is going viral online. The team-up had earlier been hinted at in leaked set photos, but this was the first time it appeared in video form.

The clip was reportedly meant to release closer to week four screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash, making its sudden appearance online even more unexpected.

What the leaked trailer of Avengers: Doomsday shows

The footage opens with Letitia Wright as Shuri, now firmly established as Black Panther. In a sombre monologue, she reflects on loss and responsibility, saying she has lost everyone who mattered to her and must now prepare her people for what lies ahead.

The trailer also features Tenoch Huerta as Namor, alongside the Talokanil. Interestingly, the underwater civilisation is shown above ground, set against what looks like a dry, desert-like landscape.

Winston Duke appears as M’Baku, flanked by members of the Dora Milaje. Lightening the otherwise serious tone, he introduces himself as “King M’Baku of Wakanda,” only to be met with a casual response from Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, also known as The Thing, who replies with his Yancy Street address.

The teaser ends with a title card that reads, “The Wakandans and the Fantastic Four will return in Avengers: Doomsday.”

Avengers: Doomsday leaked trailer taken down

Soon after the footage began circulating, multiple versions of the Avengers: Doomsday leaked trailer were removed from social media platforms. The takedowns have led many fans to believe that the trailer was genuine and not one of the many AI-generated videos that frequently surface online.

Marvel Studios has not yet issued an official statement on the leak.

