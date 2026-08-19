When and where to watch India vs Pakistan FIH Men's Hockey World Cup clash?

Rotterdam, Netherlands:

India will meet Pakistan in a decisive Pool D encounter at the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 on Wednesday, August 19. The match will be played at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands. The fixture carries added significance as it marks the first meeting between the rivals at the men’s World Cup since 2010. India won that contest 4-1 in New Delhi on March 4.

India enter the game with three points from two matches. They opened the tournament with a 3-1 victory over Wales before England defeated them 4-2. Pakistan have one point after drawing with Wales and losing 1-4 to England.

Meanwhile, England have already secured a top-two finish in the pool after winning both their matches. The remaining qualification spot will be decided by the India-Pakistan encounter and the England-Wales fixture.

For India, the equation is straightforward. A draw against Pakistan will be enough to secure second place and keep their campaign alive in the race for the semi-finals. Pakistan have less room for error. They must win to stay in contention, while Wales also need victory in their final pool match.

India's recent record gives them confidence heading into the contest. They have won 17 of their last 19 matches against Pakistan since 2016 and have not lost to their neighbours since 2020. The Indian side also completed a double over Pakistan during the European leg of the Pro League earlier this year.

India vs Pakistan - Broadcast details

When will the India vs Pakistan FIH Hockey World Cup match begin?

The India vs Pakistan FIH Hockey World Cup will be played on Wednesday, August 19.

At what time will the India vs Pakistan FIH Hockey World Cup begin?

The India vs Pakistan FIH Hockey World Cup will begin at 6:30 PM IST.

Where is the India vs Pakistan FIH Hockey World Cup being played?

The India vs Pakistan FIH Hockey World Cup will be played at Wagener Hockey Stadium in Netherlands.

Where can you watch the India vs Pakistan FIH Hockey World Cup in India?

The live telecast for the India vs Pakistan FIH Hockey World Cup will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the India vs Pakistan FIH Hockey World Cup in India?

The live streaming for the India vs Pakistan FIH Hockey World Cup will be available on JioStar.

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