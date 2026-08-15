Frozen 3 to explore Anna-Kristoff's married life as Elsa faces a new threat; Disney offers first look at D23

New Delhi:

Disney has revealed new information on Frozen 3 at the D23 Expo, giving the first big insight into the plot of the upcoming sequel to the animated movie. It has been confirmed that the movie will be about Anna and Kristoff’s wedding and a new and mysterious danger for Elsa.

The third film in the franchise is scheduled to release on November 24, 2027. Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Josh Gad are returning as Anna, Elsa and Olaf, respectively, with Jonathan Groff reprising his role as Kristoff.

Anna and Kristoff's wedding takes centre stage

One of the major developments teased for Frozen 3 is Anna and Kristoff's wedding. The couple's relationship has been building across the first two films, with Kristoff proposing to Anna towards the end of Frozen 2. The wedding has previously been hinted at by directors Jennifer Lee and Trent Correy, but the latest presentation provides a clearer indication that it will form part of the new film's story.

Anna is now the Queen of Arendelle, while Elsa has moved away from her role as queen. Their changed circumstances are expected to remain an important part of the story as the sisters face another challenge.

Olaf gets a love song

Olaf will also have a new musical moment in Frozen 3. Josh Gad performed a new song titled 'Ooooh, Samantha' at the D23 event, described as Olaf's love-themed number.

The appearance of the name Samantha has already sparked speculation among fans about whether the character could have a larger role in the film. Disney, however, has not confirmed who Samantha is or whether she is connected to Olaf's romantic storyline.

Elsa faces a mysterious new threat

While Anna's wedding provides one side of the story, Elsa appears to be heading into a much more uncertain adventure. Details shown at D23 featured Elsa being guided by a mysterious butterfly before encountering a powerful new female character.

The new figure appears to be the central antagonist of the film, although Disney has not revealed her identity or the full extent of her powers. The character was shown as a shadowy presence, keeping much of the conflict under wraps.

Frozen 3 cast and makers

Kristen Bell returns as Anna, Idina Menzel as Elsa, Josh Gad as Olaf and Jonathan Groff as Kristoff. Jennifer Lee and Trent Correy are directing the film, with Christina Chen producing. Lee, who created the franchise and directed the first two films, is also involved in the writing and executive production.

Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez are also returning to write the music for the third instalment.

When will Frozen 3 release?

Frozen 3 is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 24, 2027. Disney has also confirmed that Frozen 4 is in development, with Jennifer Lee previously indicating that the larger story would span two films.

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