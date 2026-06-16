Avengers Doomsday release date and cast: What to expect from Marvel's next Avengers film

New Delhi:

In January this year, Marvel Studios unveiled the fourth trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, surprising fans with another preview just days after the third trailer confirmed the return of the X-Men. Marvel's biggest franchise, the Avengers, will release this year. Here's all you need to know about the film's cast and release date

Avengers Doomsday release date

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit theatres on December 18, 2026, making it an exciting year-end for cinephiles.

About the fourth trailer of Avengers: Doomsday, it opened with Letitia Wright's Shuri, who has now fully embraced her role as Black Panther. It also features Tenoch Huerta returning as Namor alongside the Talokanil. In one of the trailer's most striking visuals, the underwater kingdom is seen on land against what appears to be a barren, desert-like landscape.

Winston Duke also makes an appearance as M'Baku, accompanied by members of the Dora Milaje. One of the lighter moments in the trailer comes when he introduces himself as "King M’Baku of Wakanda," only for Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm, better known as The Thing, to casually reply with his Yancy Street address.

The preview ended with a title card that reads, “The Wakandans and the Fantastic Four will return in Avengers: Doomsday,” hinting at a major crossover as the Marvel Cinematic Universe moves into its next chapter.

Avengers: Doomsday cast

Marvel has confirmed several returning and new faces for the film, including Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man and Florence Pugh as Yelena.

The cast also includes Tenoch Huerta (Namor), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing) and Kelsey Grammer (Beast).

Also joining the ensemble are Lewis Pullman (Sentry), Danny Ramirez (Joaquín Torres/Falcon), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Winston Duke (M'Baku), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), James Marsden (Cyclops) and Channing Tatum (Gambit).

Pedro Pascal has also been confirmed as Reed Richards, also known as Mister Fantastic, marking his MCU debut.

Also read: Avengers Doomsday vs X-Men crossover: Black Panther and Fantastic Four team up in leaked fourth trailer