Avengers: Doomsday concept poster divides fans, Loki and Doctor Doom steal the spotlight

New Delhi:

Excitement surrounding Avengers: Doomsday has grown after the release of fresh concept art offering a closer look at several returning characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first official concept illustrations and posters for the film were unveiled by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige at the Shanghai Expo.

On 11 July, Marvel Studios' former Visual Development Director, Andy Park, shared the artwork on X (formerly Twitter), giving fans their first official glimpse of several characters and their appearances in the upcoming film.

X users seem divided

The poster offers a detailed look at Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom mask and features the Thunderbolts, Ant-Man, Thor, Steve Rogers, the Fantastic Four, Captain America, Black Panther, Falcon and Shang-Chi alongside members of the X-Men. It also includes Nightcrawler, Mystique, Magneto and Professor X. At the centre of the artwork is Loki, positioned in the shadow of Doctor Doom.

Soon after the concept poster was released, Marvel fans flooded social media with their reactions. While many praised the artwork and expressed excitement for the film, others questioned several creative decisions.

Fans' reactions on Loki

Loki quickly became one of the biggest talking points. 'I love how Loki is almost hiding yet is right in the middle of all of this,' one user wrote. Another commented, 'Loki vs Doctor Doom is the interaction I'm waiting for the most.' A third fan added, 'This is actually insane. Doctor Doom vs God Loki, and Thor and Steve Rogers teaming up? Marvel is cooking with Doomsday.'

Not everyone was impressed, however. Several fans pointed out the absence of Hulk and Spider-Man from the artwork, while others criticised Captain America's casual appearance.

Captain America's casual appearance irks X users

'Get this man a shield... and a costume!' one user wrote. Another joked, 'Everyone is in their suit. Steve Rogers looks like he's going into the 7-Eleven to grab a Coke while his car gets filled up at the pump.'

Some fans also argued that the artwork revealed very little that audiences had not already seen. 'How does this reveal the characters and their looks for the first time? We already knew these characters would be in the film, and we've seen these costumes before. There is literally nothing new,' one comment read.

Andy Park bids farewell to Marvel Studios

The concept poster also marks one of Andy Park's final contributions to Marvel Studios. Earlier this year, the veteran visual development artist confirmed that his time with the studio had come to an end after 16 years.

On 20 April, Park shared an emotional message reflecting on his journey. 'End of an era. I was there at the start of a team that broke the mould. Sixteen years, more than 40 films, and 15 films led as Director of Visual Development. I couldn't be prouder of the history we made,' he wrote.

(Written by Vipashana Thakur. She is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.)

Also Read: Michael crosses $1 billion (Rs 8,600 crore) worldwide, overtakes Oppenheimer to become highest-grossing biopic