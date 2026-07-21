Avengers: Doomsday trailer drops with Doctor Doom's arrival; Spider-Man's absence sparks speculation

New Delhi:

The trailer for the upcoming superhero action film Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to release on 18 December, has been unveiled by Disney. The teaser, released yesterday, features the arrival of Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom, the villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as reported by Deadline.

Spider-Man in Avengers: Doomsday?

Tom Holland's Spider-Man has not been announced as part of the cast, so there is no official confirmation of his appearance at this point. Meanwhile, Holland's web-slinger has his own adventure ahead in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is scheduled to release before Avengers: Doomsday on 31 July in the United States.

One possible reason for Spider-Man not having an extended appearance in Avengers: Doomsday is that the two films were reportedly being shot simultaneously. Avengers: Doomsday began production in April 2025 and continued until September that year, while Spider-Man: Brand New Day was filmed throughout the summer. According to Bam Smack Pow, this overlap may have made it difficult for Tom Holland, who plays the lead role in Brand New Day, to participate extensively in both projects. However, this has not been officially confirmed.

Will Sentry appear in Avengers: Doomsday?

Yes. Lewis Pullman has already been confirmed to play Robert Reynolds, also known as Sentry, in Avengers: Doomsday. He was among the characters announced during Marvel's livestream event.

The first teaser trailer also features returning heroes and teams, including Thor, Captain America, Shang-Chi, Yelena Belova, the Thunderbolts, Namor, Black Panther, Gambit, the Fantastic Four and Magneto.

Avengers: Doomsday cast

According to IMDb, Marvel has confirmed several cast members, including Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing), Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), James Marsden (Cyclops), Channing Tatum (Gambit), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke and Hannah John-Kamen, among others.

The Russo brothers are directing Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely. The film marks their return to the franchise after 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which became the second highest-grossing film of all time, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The four Avengers films released so far have collectively earned more than $7.7 billion at the global box office.

Avengers: Doomsday release date

It is worth noting that Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to release in Indian cinemas on 18 December 2026. The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Also Read: Avengers Doomsday trailer breakdown: Every major detail Marvel fans spotted