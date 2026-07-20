Avengers Doomsday trailer breakdown: Every major detail Marvel fans spotted

New Delhi:

The official trailer for Avengers: Doomsday has been released, and Marvel fans can't keep calm at all. Taking to social media, they have shared a breakdown of the trailer and the amalgamation of the MCU world. Robert Downey Jr's first look as Doctor Doom was also unveiled for the first time, ever since its initial announcement. However, what has the internet talking is the massive dosage of nostalgia, which has Chris Evans' Captain America taking Thor's Mjolnir.

Marvel fans break down Avengers: Doomsday trailer

An ardent Marvel fan decoded the official trailer of Avengers: Doomsday, scene-by-scene, and detailed all that is needed to know about the video. Take a look at the thread:

Another fan noticed how The Avengers, the Thunderbolts, and the Fantastic Four were all in the same room.

Some also rooted for Spider-Man. A user wrote, "If Spider-Man does appear in Doomsday, I hope they announce he’s in The Movie maybe in a Post Credits Scene. “Spider-Man will Return in Avengers: Doomsday.” It would be a wasted opportunity to not have Spidey interact with Doom, knowing who plays him."

And, of course, there were several prominent mentions of the epic Captain America and Thor moment.

Here are some of the other X posts on the trailer you must know:

Watch the trailer of Avengers: Doomsday here:

Avengers: Doomsday cast

Avengers: Doomsday boasts one of the biggest ensembles in MCU history, with a mix of returning fan favourites and new additions joining the franchise. Leading the lineup are Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man and Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova. Also returning are Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing and Kelsey Grammer as Beast.

The film also features Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Danny Ramirez as Joaquín Torres/Falcon, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Winston Duke as M'Baku, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, James Marsden as Cyclops and Channing Tatum as Gambit.

Another major addition is Pedro Pascal, who officially joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Reed Richards, better known as Mister Fantastic, making his highly anticipated MCU debut in the film.

Avengers: Doomsday is slated for release on December 18, 2026.

Also read: Four teasers, returning cast and release date, here's everything we know about Marvel's Avengers Doomsday