Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin become parents to baby girl, reveal sweet first glimpse

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin have become parents. The former Disney star and Victoria's Secret model have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl. The couple announced the news on social media on September 28, sharing a photo of themselves with their newborn. All three were dressed in Los Angeles Dodgers jerseys as they watched the team’s game against the San Francisco Giants on television.

Palvin and Sprouse kept the announcement simple, adding a playful caption that read, "We took Labor Day literally this year." The post appeared to hint that their daughter was born on September 7, which was Labor Day in the US. The couple have not revealed her name yet.

The couple had revealed they were expecting a baby girl

The news comes around four months after Sprouse and Palvin announced that they were expecting their first child. They made the pregnancy public in May while attending the Cannes Film Festival, where Palvin showed off her baby bump on the red carpet alongside her husband.

In July, the couple revealed that they were expecting a daughter during the debut episode of Sprouse’s podcast, Wildmen. Sprouse said they had been referring to the baby as “principessa”, Italian for princess, while also sharing that he was excited about becoming a girl dad.

At the time, the couple said they had not finalised a name for their daughter. That detail has also remained private following the birth announcement.

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin's relationship

Sprouse and Palvin first met in 2017 and began dating the following year. Their relationship eventually led to an engagement in 2022, although they kept the news private for some time. The couple married in July 2023 in Hungary, Palvin’s home country. Their wedding took place on her parents’ property, with the actor and model later sharing glimpses from the ceremony.

The arrival of their daughter marks a new chapter for the couple, who had kept much of their pregnancy journey away from the spotlight while sharing selected updates with fans.

Sprouse, best known for starring as Zack Martin alongside his twin brother Cole Sprouse in Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, has continued to work as an actor and recently launched his podcast Wildmen. Palvin, meanwhile, remains one of the familiar faces associated with Victoria’s Secret and international fashion campaigns.

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin's baby announcement

While the couple have shared the first picture of their daughter, they have chosen not to reveal her name or show her face clearly. For now, the Dodgers-themed family photograph and the Labor Day reference are the only details they have shared publicly about the birth.

The couple's first child also comes after Palvin and Sprouse announced the pregnancy at one of the year’s biggest film events, making Cannes the place where they first publicly began this new chapter.

Also Read:

Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli address feud rumours as Off Campus stars reunite at VMAs 2026