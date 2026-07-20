Avengers Doomsday trailer unveils Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom, Thor's Mjolnir moment stuns fans

New Delhi:

The official trailer for Avengers: Doomsday is out. Marvel has offered a glimpse into the four worlds colliding to take on the menacing Doctor Doom in the upcoming Marvel Film. Mounted on a massive scale, the film will release in theatres on December 18, 2026.

Avengers: Doomsday trailer out

One of the biggest surprises in the trailer is Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU, but not as Iron Man. The actor steps into the role of the legendary villain Doctor Doom, marking a dramatic shift that has sparked excitement among Marvel fans. His commanding presence hints that Doctor Doom will be one of the film's biggest threats. A standout moment shows him effortlessly stopping Thor, also known as the Stormbreaker, and Mjolnir (Thor's hammer), with just two fingers.

The trailer also brings back Chris Evans as Captain America, adding an emotional dose of nostalgia. One of its most talked-about scenes features Captain America taking Mjolnir from Thor, instantly reminding fans of the unforgettable climax of Avengers: Endgame.

How did fans react to the trailer of Avengers: Doomsday?

Taking to the comments, excited fans wrote, "Love it that Thor is basically the defacto leader of the heroes here, given he's the only OG Avenger active", "Bro stopped the stormbreaker with his 2 fingers as if it is nothing", "The same STROMBREAKER that pierced through all 6 infinity stones just got stopped by only 2 fingers of DOOM", "Glad to hear RDJ doesn't just sound like Iron Man", and others.

Avengers: Doomsday cast

Marvel has assembled a massive star-studded lineup for Avengers: Doomsday, bringing back several familiar superheroes while introducing new faces to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film features Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man and Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova. Returning cast members also include Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing and Kelsey Grammer as Beast.

The ensemble further expands with Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Danny Ramirez as Joaquín Torres/Falcon, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Winston Duke as M'Baku, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, James Marsden as Cyclops and Channing Tatum as Gambit.

Making his much-awaited MCU debut, Pedro Pascal will play Reed Richards, also known as Mister Fantastic, in the upcoming superhero epic.

Also read: Four teasers, returning cast and release date, here's everything we know about Marvel's Avengers Doomsday