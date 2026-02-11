Sony Pictures Entertainment's 2026 Slate: Full list of releases and what to expect Sony Pictures Entertainment's 2026 slate includes Crime 101, Goat, Project Hail Mary, The Sheep Detectives, Masters of the Universe, Evil Dead Burn, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Insidious, Resident Evil, Verity, The Social Reckoning and Jumanji 3

New Delhi:

With Spider-Man flying off the screens again and Jumanji being back as one of the crowd-pullers of the year, Sony Pictures Entertainment is giving a sign of a strong release for the year 2026. The upcoming releases from the Sony Pictures Entertainment slate are a sign of the filmmakers’ confidence with the big screen.

Having been consistent in 2025, Sony goes into 2026 with momentum fully on their side. The studio’s strength is not in their access to a particular genre or franchise, but in their willingness to be diverse. That philosophy is evident in a lineup that spans sci-fi spectacles, animation, horror, literary adaptations and superhero cinema.

Sony Pictures India 2026 Line-up with release dates

Crime 101 kicks off the year

Sony begins 2026 with Crime 101, releasing on February 13. Distributed by Sony Pictures International Releasing, the Amazon MGM Studios crime thriller stars Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry, Mark Ruffalo and Barry Keoghan. Directed by Bart Layton, the film adapts Don Winslow’s novella into a tense, character-driven story set along California’s Highway 101.

Animation returns with Goat

Arriving on February 20, Goat marks Sony's next animated offering. Produced in collaboration with NBA champion Stephen Curry, the sports comedy follows Sony’s tradition of delivering animation that appeals to both younger viewers and family audiences.

Sci-fi spectacle with Project Hail Mary

On March 20, Sony releases Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling as a lone astronaut tasked with saving humanity. Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the Amazon MGM Studios adaptation of Andy Weir’s novel will be released in IMAX and premium formats.

Mystery and fantasy in May and June

May 8 sees The Sheep Detectives, a mystery starring Hugh Jackman and Bryan Cranston. June raises the scale with Masters of the Universe on June 5, directed by Travis Knight, bringing the iconic franchise back to cinemas as a live-action sci-fi adventure.

A chilling start to July with Shiver

Sony’s July slate begins with Shiver, releasing on July 3. Positioned as an early-summer thriller, the film adds suspense-driven storytelling to Sony’s mid-year lineup.

Horror dominates the summer

Sony's horror run continues with Evil Dead Burn on July 24, directed by Sebastien Vanicek, followed by Insidious on August 21. Resident Evil, directed by Zach Cregger, arrives on September 18 with a reimagined survival-horror narrative.

Spider-Man leads the franchise push

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theatres on July 31. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film sees Tom Holland and Zendaya return, continuing Peter Parker’s story after No Way Home.

Prestige dramas and year-end blockbusters

October brings The Social Reckoning on October 9, directed by Aaron Sorkin. Archangel follows on November 6, before the year closes with Jumanji 3 in December, reuniting Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart.

