Avengers: Doomsday teaser confirms Chris Evans’ Captain America return | Watch Marvel Studios has confirmed Chris Evans’ return as Captain America in Avengers: Doomsday. The new teaser also hints at a major Avengers: Endgame callback.

New Delhi:

Marvel Studios broke the internet with Avengers: Doomsday teaser as they confirmed that Chris Evans will reprise his role of Steve Rogers aka Captain America in the upcoming film. The teaser an also left another interesting hint as Captain America was seen with a child in Avengers: Doomsday teaser.

Moreover, he was also spotted at the same home, that audiences witness at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Fans are anticipating if Rogers and Peggy Carter has a child, who would lead the next generation of avengers. With the sneak peek into Captain America unifrom, fans are also gussing if the child would be possessing the powers of Steve Rogers and would be Captain America 2.

Watch the Avengers: Doomsday new teaser here:

Robert and Chris' return to Marvel

It it significant to note that while Chris Evans will be seen in his old character of Captain America in Avengers: Doomsday, Robert Downey Jr, the beloved actor who was loved for his portrayal of Iron Man for more than a decade, is returning to MCU but in a negative role. Robert will be seen playing Victor Von Doom in Avengers: Doomsday.

The film will be released on December 18, 2026

Filming for Avengers: Doomsday is underway, and more details are emerging. The film, set for release on December 18, 2026, will feature Robert Downey Jr as Victor Von Doom. Channing Tatum has confirmed he will reprise his role as Gambit in the film. He hinted at a major battle with Doctor Doom, suggesting a significant role for the X-Men in the storyline.

With the New Avengers, Classic Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men all expected to appear in the film, fans are eager to see how Doctor Strange fits into this expansive narrative.

Uncertainty still surrounds Doctor Strange's involvement

A recent cast announcement revealed 27 stars, but Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange, was not among them. This has further confused fans. Cumberbatch had previously stated that he would be in the film. However, following script changes, it was reported that his character's role had shifted to Avengers: Secret Wars. He later stated again that he would appear in Doomsday. ​​However, his name was not included in Marvel's official cast announcement.

