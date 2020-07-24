YouTuber PewDiePie's tribute video for Sushant Singh Rajput wins hearts, fans say 'we respect you more'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sushant Singh Rajput and PewDiePie

Popular Swedish YouTuber Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka PewDiePie broke the internet after he shared a video paying tribute to late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The YouTube sensation confessed that he didn't know Sushant but explained that he heard a lot about him lately and decided to enlighten his followers about his life. PewDiePie called him a 'smart dude' and shared parallels from his and Sushant's life in the video. In no time, the 24 minutes long video went viral on the internet and fans showered their love and respect through social media posts. Sushant Singh Rajput's fans were elated that the biggest name on YouTube offered his condolences and talked about different aspects of the Dil Bechara actor's life.

PewDiePie in the video talked about how he also left engineering like Sushant to pursue his dream and was an introvert. He said that he also found a medium like YouTube to be an extrovert just like Sushant claimed that acting was his medium to be out there in spite of being a reserved person. He talked about Bollywood movies in which Sushant Singh Rajput starred and also made a reference to the actor's speech at Avenues 2016, SJMSOM, IIT Bombay.

Ending his video, PewDiePie leaded Sushant for his thinking and said, "He's such a cool dude, such a smart guy, such a good message as well that I so wholeheartedly believe in just such a tragedy..it really makes you sad to think that he passed away at such a young age." He added, "Police say that he died of suicide but at least personally that someone lives in the moment..I cannot make sense out of committing suicide and there's been this whole controversy and theories about did he really commit suicide or what happened..I don't want to get into that but want it just to be a video attributing him because I think he's a cool dude and I wanted to share with my audience."

PewDiePie also claimed, "It's just this statement he had about living in the moment...obviously this was a couple of years ago but it's just you wouldn't commit suicide if you had this mindset...I don't believe that at all but then again I don't want to add to that.... Rest In Peace Sushant.. I would love to meet you..seem like a awesome dude and thank you for being you."

Watch the video here-

ALSO READ | When Sushant Singh Rajput deleted all Instagram posts after release of film Sonchiriya

Fans flooded the internet with praises for PewDiePie as soon as the video surfaced YouTube. One Twitter user said, "This video from #pewdiepie is beautiful, the fact that two people from different countries who made it to the top, on their own owing to their talent and hardwork, can have such similar experiences, inspite of the cultural differences is insightful." Another wrote, "Even the world's most successful YouTuber is sayin that Sushant can't commit suicide..Sushant Broken heart, please come back, please."

Check out the reactions here-

I've stayed quiet on this as it's a sensitive topic. But today, #Pewdiepie said the same what I've felt all along. A person with that mentality just couldn't go like this, that too without even leaving a note. I really really hope for a CBI investigation. 🙏#SSRDidntCommitSuicide pic.twitter.com/WaNCeluJuw — Shrey Tyagi (@iamshreytyagi) July 23, 2020

Even the world's most successful YouTuber is sayin that Sushant can't commit suicide 🙃!

Sushant 💔, please come back, please.#pewdiepie pic.twitter.com/eLibfTr10M — Being evil has a price 😈 (@evil_price) July 23, 2020

#pewdiepie made a beautiful video on Sushant Singh Rajput



Indians to #pewdiepie pic.twitter.com/Z3G1LRY8xo — Razatistic (@razatistic) July 23, 2020

I've stayed quiet on this as it's a sensitive topic. But today, #Pewdiepie said the same what I've felt all along. A person with that mentality just couldn't go like this, that too without even leaving a note. I really really hope for a CBI investigation. 🙏#SSRDidntCommitSuicide pic.twitter.com/WaNCeluJuw — Shrey Tyagi (@iamshreytyagi) July 23, 2020

This video from #pewdiepie is beautiful, the fact that two people from different countries who made it to the top, on their own owing to their talent and hardwork, can have such similar experiences, inspite of the cultural differences is insightful

RIP #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/fEpRt1SqB8 — Harshit Saxena (@_harshitsaxena) July 23, 2020

Apparently @pewdiepie have uploaded a support video for SSR ,still @CarryMinati hasnt put up any video on this topic shows the hypocrisy of Indian youtubers who are mostly wannabe bollywood stars. We love you pewdipie keep up the good work.#pewdiepie pic.twitter.com/dAAyv1iv8i — AZAD HIND (@AZADHIN54483766) July 23, 2020

#pewdiepie

Thankyou Pewdiepie for paying tribute to SUSHANT...he is alive in our hearts with a smiling soul...and forever..

we all are missing you Sushant🥺🥺🥺🥺.... pic.twitter.com/NapQ5VVRvA — Ɱҽա_Ⱥѵì (@mew_shambhavi) July 23, 2020

The king of youtube pewdiepie made a tribute video on Sushant Singh Rajput. Even though he didn’t knew who Sushant was...he still made a video on him. This shows how a great man pewds is.

And yet most Indians hate him coz he called that mf tseries a bitch lasagna #pewdiepie pic.twitter.com/qvGFrZ6iQz — Akbar Mirza (@akbarmirza01) July 23, 2020

If he have this type of mind he cant sucide. I really cant belive he sucide says #pewdiepie. 🙏RESPECT🙏 pic.twitter.com/dqkc2ReWY3 — TRUTH (@GovindsinhRaj14) July 23, 2020

Pewds is legit the nicest person. All the things he said in the vid made me respect him even more.#pewdiepie pic.twitter.com/4s3Abh7Lo4 — Amulya Gupta (@AmulyaGupta_) July 23, 2020

Earlier, PewDiePie also mentioned Sushant in one of his videos and said, "I have seen people talk about it and there was something about Sushant Singh Rajput. It was a university talk of this guy. He seemed like such a good dude, like a genuinely good dude. So people were pointing to nepotism in the industry and then it somehow got in clash with T-Series and that is why Unsub T-Series got trending. It’s such a shame he decided to end his life. I don’t know everything about him but from what I saw he seemed a really good dude and someone the industry needs. So it’s a huge loss. Rest in peace."

#pewdiepie pays respects to sushant Singh Rajput.

Hope this will change your opinion about him. pic.twitter.com/DDR1k4pmD5 — QuaSar (@Quazar_69) June 29, 2020

Fans are gearing up to watch late Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara that will release today on Disney Plus Hotstar at 7:30 pm. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film also stars Sanjana Sanghi and is an official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film The Fault in Our Stars, based on John Greene's novel with the same name.

ALSO READ | Dil Bechara: Where to Watch Online, Release Date, Trailer, Cast, all about Sushant Singh Rajput's last film

Watch Dil Bechara: Trailer

ALSO READ | VIDEO: Sushant Singh Rajput grooving with onscreen grandmother during Dil Bechara shoot

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage