Dil Bechara: Where to Watch Online, Release Date, Trailer, Cast, all about Sushant Singh Rajput's last film

Late Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara is all to release in a couple of days and fans are waiting to experience the magic of the brilliant actor on their screens. While the film was supposed to hit the big screens in May, due to the COVID19 pandemic it was pushed. After the actor died by suicide on June 14, makers thought it would be a heartfelt tribute to him to release the film on OTT platform for his fans to rejoice his presence once again. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Sushant Singh Rajput's film's songs have already dropped on YouTube and ruling the charts.

Dil Bechara marks the acting debut of popular model Sanjana Sanghi. It is an official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars, based on John Greene's adult novel with the same name. In the film, Sanjana is seen playing the role of Kizie Basu who is diagnosed with cancer while Sushant plays Manny who is a cancer survivor. The film was earlier named as Kizie and Manny.

Dil Bechara: Where and When To Watch

Dil Bechara will be available for all subscribers and non-subscribers to watch online on Disney Plus Hotstar starting from July 24.

Dil Bechara: Trailer

Dil Bechara: Star Cast

Sushant Singh Rajput as Immanuel Rajkumar Junior, also known as Manny

Sanjana Sanghi as Kizie Basu

Saif Ali Khan as Aftab Khan

Sahil Vaid

Swastika Mukherjee

Milind Gunaji

Javed Jaffrey

Dil Bechara: Sanjana Sanghi as Kizie Basu

Sanjana Sanghi recalls director Mukesh Chhabra telling her: "I need you to speak, understand, and participate in Bengali culture, like a Bengali would." She added: "(I felt) frustrated with him initially as to how he can place such a tough demand on me."

The debutante attended workshops and trained at the National School of Drama for a couple of months, seven hours a day. She also took basic diction lessons in Bengali.

"When we got onto set finally -- I understood why truly learning the language was so crucial. I never felt lost. I always understood what my (screen) parents were discussing in Bengali. I could add to the beats. I could decide for myself what's right and what's not -- it was so challenging to achieve, but it finally helped me feel empowered," she said.

Dil Bechara: Songs

