Varun Dhawan marries 'love of his life' Natasha Dalal, couple to step out soon: Report

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan got married to his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The mahurat was set up for later in the evening at around 4 pm but started a little after 5:45 pm. Not only this, but the TOI also stated that a band party started performing but a little late in the evening with the actor's song 'Badri ki dulhania.' The duo is also expected to step out from their private villa to meet, greet and pose for the paparazzi. To increase your excitement a little more, we've got our hands on the exclusive images of the venue which happens to be 'The Mansion House' resort in Maharashtra's Alibaug.

The TOI report stated that, "There could be a baraat procession but within the boundaries of the venue. Varun is planning to step out of the private villa to pose for pictures after the wedding rituals." Several guests were also spotted making way into the resort where the big fat Punjabi wedding is taking place. Well, for those unversed, as a precautionary measure, a Covid test has been made mandatory for all the guests entering the wedding arena.

Celebrities like filmmaker Karan Johar and fashion designer Manish Malhotra were clicked on their way to the wedding on Sunday. Malhotra has reportedly designed outfits for the Dhawan family for Varun's wedding.

The Sangeet ceremony had taken place on Saturday night and the Mehendi ceremony was reportedly hosted on Friday. Famous celebrity Mehendi artist Veena Nagda was present for Varun and Natasha's Mehendi. For the uninitiated, Veena happens to have done the bridal Mehendi of several A-listers including Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Deepika Padukone.

Varun and Natasha, who are getting married on the outskirts of Mumbai, reportedly have a strict phone policy in place for the wedding festivities. The couple reportedly knew each other since their school days. The two fell in love when they met at a music concert years later. However, the duo has always kept their relationship low-key. Varun publicly acknowledged that he is dating Natasha when he posted a photo featuring himself with his girlfriend on her birthday in 2019.

Varun Dhawan reportedly had a plan to get married last year but had to postpone the wedding because of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown. Reports claim that the couple was planning to tie the knot in Thailand's Khao Lak in 2020 which got postponed due to the pandemic and Alibaug has been selected as the wedding destination.

