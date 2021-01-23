Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUSHKA_FOREVER FIRST PICS from Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's sangeet ceremony

Preparations are on for actor Varun Dhawan and his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal's wedding. The two will be saying their vows to each other on January 24 (Sunday). The wedding will take place in Alibaug's luxurious resort The Mansion House. Reportedly, the actor on Saturday arrived at the venue for his Sangeet ceremony. The excited fans of actor Varun Dhawan are sharing the inside pictures of Coolie No. 1 star with friends and family members, who are having a good time together at the venue.

In the photo, Varun can be seen donning a traditional outfit. He is wearing a cream coloured kurta and pyjama. He also sports a pair of pink reflectors/sunglasses. Next to him is fashion designer Manish Malhotra posing in a black kurta. Varun's elder brother Rohit and filmmaker Kunal Kohli also posed for the camera. Varun seems excited for his pre-wedding ceremonies.

Take a look at the picture here:

On the other hand, famous Mehndi artist, Veena Nagda also arrived at Varun Dhawan's wedding venue.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Mehndi Artist Veena Nagda arrives at Varun Dhawan's wedding venue.

Varun and Natasha will be tying the knot in Alibaug in the presence of close friends and family. It is said that the security has been kept tight and the staff has been asked not to use their cell phones to avoid any leaking of pictures. It is also said that a few people from the industry have been invited keeping in mind the COVID19 safety norms.

Earlier, filmmaker David Dhawan's brother Anil Dhawan had confirmed that Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan will tie the knot to his ladylove Natasha Dalal on January 24. However, rumours of Varun and Natasha's wedding made headlines throughout 2020. It was reported that the duo was planning to get married last year in Vietnam but due to the pandemic, their wedding was postponed.