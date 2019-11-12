Tiger Shroff shares latest photos from Baaghi 3 sets, says 'weather ain't easyyy'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tiger Shroff shares latest photos from Baaghi 3 sets

Tiger Shroff has been ruling the headlines for his killer moves and muscular body. The actor is basking on the success of his last film War that also starred Hrithik Roshan. Now he has moved on to his next film Baaghi 3. The actor is in Serbia these days to shoot the action-thriller and shared a photo from the sets.

Tiger Shroff dropped a picture on the internet in which he looked absolutely handsome. Donning a black t-shirt and denim jeans, Tiger shared a couple of pictures and wrote, , "Sun is shinin...but weather ain't easyyy....11 degrees Pic Courtesy - @ruchitrajguru ..#baaghi3."

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi and Baaghi 2 received stellar response form the viewers and set fire to the box office. In the third installment of the Sajid Nadiadwala film, Tiger will be reuniting with Shraddha Kapoor. Not just photos from his upcoming movies’ sets, the actor keeps his fans entertained with videos of his dance moves.

Tiger even says that he would like to explore in music. He earlier said, I am a huge fan of R & B stars like (late singer) Michael Jackson and Bruno Mars. I like the fact that they are complete performers. They sing and dance. I'd like to do that as well someday." On choosing films, he said: "I don't have a particular process. I go with my instinct. I hear the narration. It's the first two minutes that tell me whether I should do the film or not."

Also read:

War: Tiger Shroff recreates Hrithik Roshan's dance steps in this BTS video

Disha Patani, Vaani Kapoor are all love for each other at War's success bash