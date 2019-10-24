War: Tiger Shroff recreates Hrithik Roshan's dance steps in this BTS video

Tiger Shroff dances to Krrish song

Tiger Shroff is a huge Hrithik Roshan fan and the actor on various occasions has expressed his admiration for his 'Guru' Hrithik Roshan. The duo which was seen together in War have many similarities, both of them are known for their amazing dancing skills and uber-fit body.

Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram to share a behind the scene from the sets of War while Hrithik aka Kabir was not present on the sets. Sharing the video, Tiger wrote, "Days without #kabir on set be like...us sending and bothering him on his day off with random vids @itssiddharthanand @hrithikroshan #throwback#war."

In the video, Tiger is seen dancing on a song from Krrish as he recreates Hrithik's famous dance steps while director Siddharth Anand shoots the entire episode.

Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan's latest War is roaring at the box office and is in no mood to slow down. The makers of War hosted a grand success bash as the film crossed the Rs 300 crore mark. Present at the bash were director Siddharth Anand, actors Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan, actress Vaani Kapoor and Tiger's rumoured actress girlfriend Disha Patani.

War's dream run at the box office has made it the highest-grossing film of 2019 while it ranks seventh on the highest-grossing Hindi movies list, leaving behind Sultan and Padmavat. High on War's success, Tiger has even started shooting for the third installment of his successful Baadhi franchise. Tiger will be seen teaming up with his Baaghi co-star Shraddha Kapoor in Baaghi 3.