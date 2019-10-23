Wednesday, October 23, 2019
     
Disha Patani, Vaani Kapoor are all love for each other at War's success bash

Check out pictures of Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Vaani Kapoor and others from the success party of War.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 23, 2019 7:12 IST
Representative News Image

War success party

Box office success of War has left everyone speechless. The movie has zoomed past Rs 300 crore mark minting a total of Rs 304 crore in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages collectively. Well, this calls for a celebration. After celebrating the gigantic opening of the film, team War again came together to celebrate the success of their action thriller.

Present at the bash were director Siddharth Anand, actors Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan, actress Vaani Kapoor and Tiger's rumoured actress girlfriend Disha Patani. The gang was all smiles as they posed together for shutterbugs. 

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff thrilled on War success

While Tiger sported a plain royal blue shirt and trouser, Hrithik looked uber hot in denim shirt and black tee, which he paired with jeans. 

Meanwhile, the two hot ladies looked beautiful as they stood side by side. While Vaani wore a beautiful dress, Disha paired black top with blue jeans. Check out the photos below:

India Tv - The team War

The team War

India Tv - War team celebrates box office success of their film

War team celebrates box office success of their film

India Tv - Happy faces at War success bash

Happy faces at War success bash

The two girls were happy posing with each other. Vaani was even captured showering love on the Baaghi actress. 

India Tv - Disha and Vaani pose together

Disha and Vaani pose together

India Tv - Disha Patani and Vaani Kapoor

Disha Patani and Vaani Kapoor

India Tv - Disha and Vaani

Disha and Vaani

Hrithik Roshan's parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan also arrived at the bash. It is Hrithik and Tiger's first Rs 300 crore film. With collection of Rs 51.6 crore, War is also the biggest Hindi opener of all time. 

India Tv - Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan

Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan

India Tv - Hrithik Roshan with his parents

Hrithik Roshan with his parents

While Tiger feels ''blessed'' to get an opportunity to work with his ''idol and hero'' Hrithik, the Super 30 actor thanked the audience  for turning out in droves to watch the film. Hrithik said that such an overwhelming response is validating as something like War has never been attempted in Indian cinema.

On a related note, War revolves around two spies-one of whom (Hrithik Roshan) has gone rogue and the other (Tiger Shroff) has been assigned the task to hunt him down. The movie received mixed reviews for its critics. Hrithik and Tiger were showered with praises for their charisma and athleticism. War movie review

Meanwhile, Hrithik hasn't announced his next project yet but reports say that the actor is doing Krrish 4 and Farah Khan's Satte Pe Satta remake.

