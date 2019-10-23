Disha Patani, Vaani Kapoor are all love for each other at War's success bash

War success party

Box office success of War has left everyone speechless. The movie has zoomed past Rs 300 crore mark minting a total of Rs 304 crore in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages collectively. Well, this calls for a celebration. After celebrating the gigantic opening of the film, team War again came together to celebrate the success of their action thriller.

Present at the bash were director Siddharth Anand, actors Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan, actress Vaani Kapoor and Tiger's rumoured actress girlfriend Disha Patani. The gang was all smiles as they posed together for shutterbugs.

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff thrilled on War success

While Tiger sported a plain royal blue shirt and trouser, Hrithik looked uber hot in denim shirt and black tee, which he paired with jeans.

Meanwhile, the two hot ladies looked beautiful as they stood side by side. While Vaani wore a beautiful dress, Disha paired black top with blue jeans. Check out the photos below:

The team War

War team celebrates box office success of their film

Happy faces at War success bash

The two girls were happy posing with each other. Vaani was even captured showering love on the Baaghi actress.

Disha and Vaani pose together

Disha Patani and Vaani Kapoor

Disha and Vaani

Hrithik Roshan's parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan also arrived at the bash. It is Hrithik and Tiger's first Rs 300 crore film. With collection of Rs 51.6 crore, War is also the biggest Hindi opener of all time.

Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan

Hrithik Roshan with his parents

While Tiger feels ''blessed'' to get an opportunity to work with his ''idol and hero'' Hrithik, the Super 30 actor thanked the audience for turning out in droves to watch the film. Hrithik said that such an overwhelming response is validating as something like War has never been attempted in Indian cinema.

On a related note, War revolves around two spies-one of whom (Hrithik Roshan) has gone rogue and the other (Tiger Shroff) has been assigned the task to hunt him down. The movie received mixed reviews for its critics. Hrithik and Tiger were showered with praises for their charisma and athleticism. War movie review

Meanwhile, Hrithik hasn't announced his next project yet but reports say that the actor is doing Krrish 4 and Farah Khan's Satte Pe Satta remake.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News