Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend Mahesh Shetty shares heartbreaking note: I'll behold your legacy to heart

It's been five days that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away but his fans and celebrities are still in shock. The actor was found dead at his Mumbai Apartment on June 14 and was battling depression for the last six months. Police found medical prescriptions and medicines at his home in Bandra. The actor's death has stirred a storm on social media with fans as well as his family demanding an investigation for his suicide. On the morning of his death, Sushant has made his last call to close friend and actor Mahesh Shetty. The two actors were like brothers and had been friends from the time they started their acting journey. On Thursday, Mahesh Shetty finally shared a heartbreaking note and mourned the loss of the actor.

Taking to Instagram, he shared an old photo with Sushant and wrote how he wished that last call would have come through. In a long emotional post, Shetty said that he will hold grudges against the actor for not talking his heart out to him. He captioned the post saying, "So much has been left unanswered and there’s so much more left to talk. I’ll tell you all about it, when I see you again !!!" He wrote, "It's a strange feeling... I have so much to say yet I'm speechless. Sometimes in life, you meet someone and feel an instant connection as if you've known him all your life and you realise that you don't have to be born from the same womb to be brothers. This is how we met... We met as brothers."

"We hit it off over our love for food and long walks in Film City and didn't realise when and how we became such an integral part of each other's lives. Both introverts, both amazingly old fashioned when it came to our friendship, both living in a little private world of our own. So many memories, our journeys, our endless chats (he could talk about anything under the sun with equal conviction), food, films, books, nature, science, relations and lots of bakwaas... He was like a kid in a candy shop and that boundless energy laced with all the limitless dreams was always infectious. He made me feel loved."

"We shared a unique bond and I was always glad that our relationship never needed any public display of affection or a public validation. It was sacred for both of us. How I wish I had captured it all in a lot more pictures so at least I have had something to look back at now. But still, I'm thankful, at least I have the last 13 years' journey filled with memories to cherish and hold on to for the rest of my life."

"His success, his achievements, his work... he was always a perfectionist and no matter what I say, I will never be able to explain the genius in him. I could never express how happy I felt every time I watched his film on the big screen and all the days and nights of hard work he put behind those characters. He was an inspiration to almost everyone around me and that made me even more proud. He was always so full of life with dreams in his eyes. All those who loved him always automatically became a part of my family too and will always remain that way."

"I never thought I'll ever be writing all this for you brother. Here we were planning on our retirement farming dreams and now this... I somehow always knew that you were the blessed one... But never expected that he'd take you away so soon. I'll always behold your legacy to heart and wouldn't want it to go waste. I wish the world celebrates your life as much as your work. Feel as if there is a sudden void which will never be filled again. For every important event of our lives, we were always there for each other. How do you even explain if you suddenly lose a piece of your heart? How do you convince yourself to live with all the why's, all the other hundreds of questions and what-ifs? I'm sorry but I'll always hold so many grudges now. How I wish you would have opened up your heart completely. You knew that Shetty hai aur tere saath humesha rahega. Then why??? Baat to kar leta yaar !!! How I really wish that call would have come through kamini... Life can never be the same !!! I know how much you loved the stars... Dharti Maa Ki Kasam, I'll be looking out for you every night brother."

Sushant Singh Rajput and Mahesh Shetty met on the sets of Balaji show Kis Desh Mein Hoga Mera Dil which was their first show. They formed a very close bond and also starred in Sushant's second show Pavitra Rishta which made him a household name. In May this, Sushant had also shared a post wishing Shetty on his birthday and wrote, "Happy birthday meri jaan.. @memaheshshetty"

On the day of his death, Sushant called his sister at 9:30 am and then called actor Mahesh Shetty but the call didn't come through. Soon after the death of the actor, Shetty was left shocked and his team asked fans to give him time to greave in peace. The statement read, "As we all are deeply pained and shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise...So is Mahesh Shetty. He has lost a brother, a very dear friend and is still coming to terms with the shock and reality and is completely heartbroken. We, his team, request the media and all of you, on his behalf, to please give him some privacy and let him greave for his loss."

On Thursday, police have recorded Sushant's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's statement. The actress left the police station after being interrogated for nine hours. It was said that police will take Mahesh Shetty's statement as well.

Sushant's last rites were performed in Mumbai's Vile Parle Crematorium on June 15. On Thursday, this family immersed his ashed in Ganga in Patna after the actor's US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti arrived to be with her family.

On a related note, Sushant Singh Rajput was gearing up for the release of his next film Dil Bechara, which was supposed to release in May but was pushed forward due to coronavirus pandemic. The film will mark the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra and the acting debut of popular model Sanjana Sanghi. Also, he was supposed to begin working on Rumi Jaffery's next film with rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

