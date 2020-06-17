Sooraj Pancholi slams reports of having an argument with Sushant Singh Rajput

Wednesday, June 17, 2020
     
An earlier report stated that Sooraj Pancholi and Sushant Singh Rajput were once engaged in a heated argument. Now, Sooraj Pancholi has cleared the air saying that such reports are nothing but baseless.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 17, 2020 17:24 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SOORAJ PANCHOLI

While Sushant Singh Rajput's death has shocked the film industry and fans alike, a lot of reports and speculations regarding his demise has come to the forefront. One such report stated that Sooraj Pancholi and Sushant Singh Rajput were once engaged in a heated argument. Now, Sooraj Pancholi has cleared the air saying that such reports are nothing but baseless. The Hero actor took to his Instagram story and said he's been receiving negativity and hate messages ever since the "fake" news has been published.

His story read, " We called each other brother, even though we were friendly acquaintance being in the same fraternity. All I have good memories and funny conversations with him. He was really good to me and I respected him as my senior too. Nor only did I consider him a friend but he was also a big fan of his work. Please stop spreading this hatred guys because it's very painful. Please let us all show some respect especially for the person who's mo more."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Meanwhile, Sooraj Pancholi remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on the unfortunate day of his death and, shared a throwback picture with the Raabta actor. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

❤️ #GoneTooSoonBrother 💔

A post shared by Sooraj Pancholi (@soorajpancholi) on

Sushant Singh Rajput was seen in films like Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Sonchiriya, Chhichhore, Shudh Desi Romance among others. He made his digital debut with Netflix original Drive and his last film Dil Bechara will be releasing on Disney+Hotstar.

Mumbai police have recorded the statement of the actor’s father, sisters, Ankita Lokhande, his best friend Mahesh Shetty. Sushant’s father has revealed that he wasn’t aware of his son’s depression

If you need support or know someone who is under depression or suicidal, please reach out to mental health specialists or helplines. AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

 

